Advanced Polymer Composites for Structural Applications in Construction

1st Edition

ACIC 2004

Editors: L C Hollaway
eBook ISBN: 9781845690649
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737365
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd April 2004
Page Count: 784
Table of Contents

Part 1 Keynote papers. Part 2 FRP strengthening of concrete and masonry structures. Part 3 FRP strengthening of metallic and timber structures. Part 4 Development of FRP materials and systems. Part 5 Analysis, design and testing. Part 6 Durability and long-term performance. Part 7 Certification, inspection and quality assurance. Part 8 Case studies.

Description

Over the past three decades advanced polymer composites have emerged as an attractive construction material for new structures and the strengthening/rehabilitation of existing buildings and bridges. The techniques associated with the technology, analysis and design of polymer composites in construction are continually being researched and the progress made with this exciting material will continue at an ever- increasing rate to meet the demands of the construction industry. This volume of proceedings is from the Second ACIC 2004 International Conference, which focused on the application and further exploitation of advanced composites in construction. The conference allowed practising engineers, asset managers, researchers and representative of regulatory bodies to promote the active exchange of scientific and technical information on the rapidly changing scene of advanced composites in construction. This volume focuses on the presentation of new concepts, techniques and case studies, which will lead to greater exploitation of advanced polymer composites and FRP materials for civil engineering infrastructure, rehabilitation and renewal.

Key Features

  • Presents new concepts, techniques and case studies

About the Editors

L C Hollaway Editor

Len C. Holloway is Professor of Composite Structures at the University of Surrey, UK and Visiting Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Southampton, UK .

