Advanced Piping Design
1st Edition
Authors: Peter Smith Rutger Botermans
Hardcover ISBN: 9781933762180
eBook ISBN: 9780127999869
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st May 2008
Page Count: 224
Description
Advanced Piping Design is an intermediate-level handbook covering guidelines and procedures on process plants and interconnecting piping systems. As a follow up with Smith’s best-selling work published in 2007 by Gulf Publishing Company, The Fundamentals of Piping Design, this handbook contributes more customized information on the necessary process equipment required for a suitable plant layout, such as pumps, compressors, heat exchangers, tanks, cooling towers and more! While integrating equipment with all critical design considerations, these two volumes together are must-haves for any engineer continuing to learn about piping design and process equipment.
About the Author
Peter Smith
Rutger Botermans
