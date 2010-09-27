Advanced Piezoelectric Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695347, 9781845699758

Advanced Piezoelectric Materials

1st Edition

Science and Technology

Editors: Kenji Uchino
Paperback ISBN: 9781845695347
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014851
eBook ISBN: 9781845699758
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th September 2010
Page Count: 696
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
325.00
243.75
227.50
243.75
260.00
243.75
243.75
260.00
328.18
246.13
229.73
246.13
262.54
246.13
246.13
262.54
245.00
171.50
171.50
171.50
196.00
171.50
171.50
196.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
315.00
236.25
220.50
236.25
252.00
236.25
236.25
252.00
245.00
171.50
171.50
171.50
196.00
171.50
171.50
196.00
195.00
136.50
136.50
136.50
156.00
136.50
136.50
156.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The development of piezoelectric materials and the new perspective. Part 1 Piezoelectric materials: Lead zirconate titanate-based piezo-ceramics; Relaxor ferroelectric-based ceramics; Lead-free piezo-ceramics; Quartz-based piezoelectric materials; Lithium niobate and lithium tantalate-based piezoelectric materials; Single Crystal PZN-PT, PMN-PT, PSN-PT and PIN-PT-based piezoelectric materials; Electroactive polymers as actuators; Piezoelectric composite materials. Part 2 Preparation methods and applications: Manufacturing methods for piezoelectric ceramic materials; Multilayer technologies for piezo-ceramic materials; Single crystal preparation techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric materials; Thin film technologies for manufacturing piezoelectric materials; Aerosol techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric materials; Manufacturing technologies for piezoelectric transducers. Part 3 Application oriented materials development: High-power piezoelectric materials; Photostrictive actuators using piezoelectric materials; The performance of piezoelectric materials under stress.

Description

Piezoelectric materials produce electric charges on their surfaces as a consequence of applying mechanical stress. They are used in the fabrication of a growing range of devices such as transducers (used, for example, in ultrasound scanning), actuators (deployed in such areas as vibration suppression in optical and microelectronic engineering), pressure sensor devices (such as gyroscopes) and increasingly as a way of producing energy. Their versatility has led to a wealth of research to broaden the range of piezoelectric materials and their potential uses. Advanced piezoelectric materials: science and technology provides a comprehensive review of these new materials, their properties, methods of manufacture and applications.

After an introductory overview of the development of piezoelectric materials, Part one reviews the various types of piezoelectric material, ranging from lead zirconate titanate (PZT) piezo-ceramics, relaxor ferroelectric ceramics, lead-free piezo-ceramics, quartz-based piezoelectric materials, the use of lithium niobate and lithium in piezoelectrics, single crystal piezoelectric materials, electroactive polymers (EAP) and piezoelectric composite materials. Part two discusses how to design and fabricate piezo-materials with chapters on piezo-ceramics, single crystal preparation techniques, thin film technologies, aerosol techniques and manufacturing technologies for piezoelectric transducers. The final part of the book looks at applications such as high-power piezoelectric materials and actuators as well as the performance of piezoelectric materials under stress.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors Advanced piezoelectric materials: science and technology is a standard reference for all those researching piezoelectric materials and using them to develop new devices in such areas as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural and biomedical engineering.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of the new materials, their properties and methods of manufacture and application
  • Explores the development of piezoelectric materials from the historical background to the present status
  • Features an overview of manufacturing methods for piezoelectric ceramic materials including design considerations

Readership

All those researching piezoelectric materials and using them to develop new devices in such areas as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781845695347
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014851
eBook ISBN:
9781845699758

Reviews

"...suitable for graduate students or professionals studying piezoelectric materials, and those using piezoelectric materials who need to understand the theory behind the materials and advanced applications. Many of the new concepts and applications presented will give even the seasoned researcher lots of new ideas in the field." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kenji Uchino Editor

Dr Kenji Uchino is a pioneer in piezoelectric actuators, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State University, and Director of the International Center for Actuators and Transducers. He is also the founder and Senior VP & CTO of Micromechatronics, Inc. He has authored 277 papers, 54 books and 26 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Penn State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.