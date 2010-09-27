Advanced Piezoelectric Materials
1st Edition
Science and Technology
Table of Contents
The development of piezoelectric materials and the new perspective. Part 1 Piezoelectric materials: Lead zirconate titanate-based piezo-ceramics; Relaxor ferroelectric-based ceramics; Lead-free piezo-ceramics; Quartz-based piezoelectric materials; Lithium niobate and lithium tantalate-based piezoelectric materials; Single Crystal PZN-PT, PMN-PT, PSN-PT and PIN-PT-based piezoelectric materials; Electroactive polymers as actuators; Piezoelectric composite materials. Part 2 Preparation methods and applications: Manufacturing methods for piezoelectric ceramic materials; Multilayer technologies for piezo-ceramic materials; Single crystal preparation techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric materials; Thin film technologies for manufacturing piezoelectric materials; Aerosol techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric materials; Manufacturing technologies for piezoelectric transducers. Part 3 Application oriented materials development: High-power piezoelectric materials; Photostrictive actuators using piezoelectric materials; The performance of piezoelectric materials under stress.
Description
Piezoelectric materials produce electric charges on their surfaces as a consequence of applying mechanical stress. They are used in the fabrication of a growing range of devices such as transducers (used, for example, in ultrasound scanning), actuators (deployed in such areas as vibration suppression in optical and microelectronic engineering), pressure sensor devices (such as gyroscopes) and increasingly as a way of producing energy. Their versatility has led to a wealth of research to broaden the range of piezoelectric materials and their potential uses. Advanced piezoelectric materials: science and technology provides a comprehensive review of these new materials, their properties, methods of manufacture and applications.
After an introductory overview of the development of piezoelectric materials, Part one reviews the various types of piezoelectric material, ranging from lead zirconate titanate (PZT) piezo-ceramics, relaxor ferroelectric ceramics, lead-free piezo-ceramics, quartz-based piezoelectric materials, the use of lithium niobate and lithium in piezoelectrics, single crystal piezoelectric materials, electroactive polymers (EAP) and piezoelectric composite materials. Part two discusses how to design and fabricate piezo-materials with chapters on piezo-ceramics, single crystal preparation techniques, thin film technologies, aerosol techniques and manufacturing technologies for piezoelectric transducers. The final part of the book looks at applications such as high-power piezoelectric materials and actuators as well as the performance of piezoelectric materials under stress.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors Advanced piezoelectric materials: science and technology is a standard reference for all those researching piezoelectric materials and using them to develop new devices in such areas as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural and biomedical engineering.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the new materials, their properties and methods of manufacture and application
- Explores the development of piezoelectric materials from the historical background to the present status
- Features an overview of manufacturing methods for piezoelectric ceramic materials including design considerations
Readership
All those researching piezoelectric materials and using them to develop new devices in such areas as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 27th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781845695347
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014851
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699758
Reviews
"...suitable for graduate students or professionals studying piezoelectric materials, and those using piezoelectric materials who need to understand the theory behind the materials and advanced applications. Many of the new concepts and applications presented will give even the seasoned researcher lots of new ideas in the field." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kenji Uchino Editor
Dr Kenji Uchino is a pioneer in piezoelectric actuators, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State University, and Director of the International Center for Actuators and Transducers. He is also the founder and Senior VP & CTO of Micromechatronics, Inc. He has authored 277 papers, 54 books and 26 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Penn State University, USA