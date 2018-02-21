Advanced Oxidation Processes for Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Emerging Green Chemical Technology
Description
Advanced Oxidation Processes for Waste Water Treatment: Emerging Green Chemical Technology is a complete resource covering the fundamentals and applications of all Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs). This book presents the most up-to-date research on AOPs and makes the argument that AOPs offer an eco-friendly method of wastewater treatment. In addition to an overview of the fundamentals and applications, it details the reactive species involved, along with sections on reactor designs, thus helping readers understand and implement these methods.
Key Features
- Presents in-depth coverage of all types of Advanced Oxidation Processes, including Super Critical Water Oxidation, Photo-Fenton and Like Processes
- Includes a fundamental review, applications, reactive species and reactor designs
- Reviews applications across waste types, including industrial waste, domestic and municipal sewage, and hospital wastes
Readership
Professionals and researchers in chemical industries, any industry treating its own effluent, environmental managers, environmental engineers, chemical engineers, ecologists, pollution and remediation experts
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. UV/H2O2 Processes
3. Fenton and Photo-Fenton Processes
4. UV-Vis/Ferrrioxalate/H2O2 Processes
5. Ozone Based processes
6. Photocatalysis
7. Sonolysis
8. Microwave/H2O2 Processes
9. Y- Ray, X-Ray and Electron Beam Processes
10. Supercritical Water Oxidation
11. Electrochemical oxidation
12. Catalytic wet peroxide oxidation processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128105252
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128104996
About the Editor
Suresh Ameta
Prof. Suresh C. Ameta has served as Professor & Head, Department of Chemistry, North Gujarat University Patan and M. L. Sukhadia University, Udaipur & Head, Department of Polymer Science. Now, he is serving as Dean, Faculty of Science, PAHER University, Udaipur. Prof. Ameta is a former President of the Indian Chemical Society, Kotkata and is currently Vice President. He was won a number of prizes including 2 for writing Chemistry books, a national teacher award and a Life Time Achievement Award by Indian Chemical Society. He has successfully guided 75 students for Ph. D. Dr. Ameta has more than 350 research papers and 36 books to his credit plus numerous chapters.
He has completed 5 Major Research Projects by DST, UGC, CSIR, Ministry of Energy, Govt. of India. His research areas are - Waste Water Treatment, Photochemistry, Green Chemistry, Microwave Assisted reactions, Environmental Chemistry, Nanochemistry, Solar Cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Faculty of Science, PAHER University, Udaipur, India
Rakshit Ameta
Dr Ameta has teaching experience in the field of Chemistry as well as Industrial Chemistry and Polymer Science. 5 Research students have been awarded Ph.D. degree under the supervision of Dr. Ameta and presently, 7 Ph. D. students are working for their research on various aspects of Green Chemistry. He has around 101 research publications to his credit in journals of National and International repute. He has a patent also to his credit and two more are underway. He has chaired sessions in conferences held by Indian Chemical Society and Indian Council of chemists. Dr. Ameta was elected as Council Member and Associate Editor, Physical Chemistry Section of Indian Chemical Society, Kolkata and Indian Council of Chemists, Agra. Recently, Dr. Ameta has been elected as Scientist-in-Charge in the Industrial and Applied Chemistry Section of Indian Chemical Society for next three years. He has written 5 degree books and has contributed chapters.
His research areas are - Waste Water Treatment, Photochemistry, Green Chemistry, Microwave Assisted reactions, Environmental Chemistry, Nanochemistry, Solar Cells, Bioactive & conducting polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Chemisry, J. R. N. Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University, India