Advanced Organics for Electronic Substrates and Packages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483133195, 9781483165615

Advanced Organics for Electronic Substrates and Packages

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew E Fletcher
eBook ISBN: 9781483165615
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 230
Description

Advanced Organics for Electronic Substrates and Packages provides information on packaging, which is one of the most technologically intensive activities in the electronics industry. The electronics packaging community has realized that while semiconductor devices continue to be improved upon for performance, cost, and reliability, it is the interconnection or packaging of these devices that will limit the performance of the systems. Technology must develop packaging for transistor chips, with high levels of performance and integration providing cooling, power, and interconnection, and yet preserve the performance of the semiconductors with minimum package delay to the system. Trends in each of the major packaging technologies include chip level connection, providing the required connections between the chip and the semiconductor package. The power distribution to the chip and heat removal from the chip; first level packages providing all the necessary wiring; interconnections and power distribution; first-to-second level interconnections; and second level packages providing all the necessary wiring, connections, power distribution, and power supply connection are included as well. This book is a useful and informative reference to students or individuals studying or conducting research within the field of electronic engineering.

Table of Contents


Executive Summary and Conclusions

1 Introduction

1.1 History and Developments in Electronic Devices

1.2 Packaging Developments

1.3 Conclusions

1.4 Future Developments

1.5 Development Projects and Initiatives

1.5.1 Europe

1.5.2 USA

1.5.3 Japan

1.6 Quality assurance

1.7 Standards

1.8 Environment

2 Markets

3 Production

3.1 Integrated Circuits (ICs)

3.2 Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

3.3 Encapsulation

3.4 Packaging

4 Applications

4.1 History and Background

4.2 Packaging

4.3 Polymers in Chip Fabrication (Level 0)

4.4 Level 1 Packaging

4.4.1 Interconnection

4.4.2 Wire Bonding

4.4.3 Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)

4.4.4 Controlled Chip Collapse (C4)

4.4.5 Plated-through-Hole Packaging

4.4.6 Surface Mount Packages

4.5 Package Types

4.5.1 Plastic Dual-in-Line Packages (PDIPs)

4.5.2 Pin Grid Arrays (PGAs)

4.5.3 Plastic Quad Flatpack Packages (PQFP)

4.5.4 Plastic Leaded Chip Carrier (PLCC)

4.5.5 Small Outline Packages (SOP)

4.5.6 Flip Chips

4.5.7 Chip on Board (COB)

4.6 Multichip Module Packaging

4.7 Thin Film Packaging

4.8 Polymer Thick Film

4.9 Level 2 Packaging

4.9.1 PCBs

4.9.2 Flexible Circuits

4.9.3 3-D Moulded Boards

5 Materials

5.1 Materials for Packages

5.2 Thermoplastic and Thermoset Materials

5.2.1 Thermoplastic Materials

5.2.2 Thermoset Materials

5.3 Interpenetrating Polymer Networks

5.4 Material Properties and Requirements

5.4.1 Dielectric Properties

5.4.2 Thermal Properties

5.4.3 Moisture

5.4.4 Electrostatic Discharge Protection

5.5 Thin Films

5.6 Protective Gels

5.7 Rigid Encapsulants

5.8 PCB Laminates

5.9 Materials Applications

5.10 Environmental Considerations

5.10.1 Safety

5.11 Properties of some Organic Packaging Materials

6 Thermoset Polymers

6.1 Epoxies

6.1.1 Consumption

6.1.2 Markets

6.1.3 Applications

6.3 Methods of Production

6.4 Resins

6.4.1 Kevlar

6.5 Phenolic Resins

6.5.1 Consumption

6.5.2 Production

6.5.3 Applications

7 Thermoplastic Compounds

7.1 Markets

7.2 Material Properties

7.3 Polyimides

7.3.1 Consumption

7.3.2 Production

7.3.3 Applications

7.4 Polyurethanes

7.5 Polyethers

7.5.1 Polysulphones

7.5.2 Polyarylsulphone

7.5.3 Polyethersulphone

7.5.4 Polyphenylene Sulphide

7.5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate

7.6 Polyesters

7.7 Liquid Crystal Polymers

7.7.1 Markets

7.7.2 Applications

7.8 Organosilicon Polymers

7.9 Fluoropolymers

7.9.1 Consumption

7.9.2 Applications

7.9.3 Teflon

7.10 Poly-(para-xylene)

7.11 Conductive Polymers

8 Silicones

9 Activities by Companies and Organizations

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Japan

9.4 Rest of the World

