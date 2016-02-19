Advanced Organics for Electronic Substrates and Packages provides information on packaging, which is one of the most technologically intensive activities in the electronics industry. The electronics packaging community has realized that while semiconductor devices continue to be improved upon for performance, cost, and reliability, it is the interconnection or packaging of these devices that will limit the performance of the systems. Technology must develop packaging for transistor chips, with high levels of performance and integration providing cooling, power, and interconnection, and yet preserve the performance of the semiconductors with minimum package delay to the system. Trends in each of the major packaging technologies include chip level connection, providing the required connections between the chip and the semiconductor package. The power distribution to the chip and heat removal from the chip; first level packages providing all the necessary wiring; interconnections and power distribution; first-to-second level interconnections; and second level packages providing all the necessary wiring, connections, power distribution, and power supply connection are included as well. This book is a useful and informative reference to students or individuals studying or conducting research within the field of electronic engineering.