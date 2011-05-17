Advanced Obstetric Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705146

Advanced Obstetric Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 6-1

1st Edition

Authors: Theodore Dubinsky Manjir i Dighe
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705146
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th May 2011
Page Count: 160
Description

This issue provides an overview of the latest advances in imaging the fetus and pregnant patient using ultrasound. Reviewed in this issue are the use of US for screening of musculoskeletal, facial, and cardiac abnormalities. Planning for complicated deliveries, imaging of twins, and detecting growth abnormalities are just some of the other topics covered by this issue.

About the Authors

Theodore Dubinsky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA

Manjir i Dighe Author

