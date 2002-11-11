Advanced Nuclear Energy Systems Toward Zero Release of Radioactive Wastes

Selected Papers. A Nuclear energy system for a sustainable development perspective. Self consistent nuclear energy system (Y. Fujii-e, M. Suski).

The Role of Nuclear Energy in the 21st Century. The need for innovative nuclear reactor and fuel cycle systems: strategy for development and future prospects (V. Mourogov et al.). The fourth generation of nuclear power (J.A. Lake). Requirements for nuclear energy in the 21st century-nuclear energy as a sustainable energy source (G. Kessler). The role of nucler energy in the 21st century for sustainable development in Korea (B.W. Lee).

Advanced Fuel Cycle and Waste Management. Japan's program for back-end of nuclear fuel cycle-flexibility is the key (A. Suzki). Research and development in Japan on long-lived nuclide partioning and trasmutation technology (S. Aoki). R&D activities based on fast reactor cycle technologies for transmutation of TRU and LLFP by JNC (K. Aizawa).

Role of Transmutation, Objective, Scenario and R&D Issues of Projects. U.S. accelerator-driven transmutation of waste (ATW) program objectives, and technology development efforts (G.J. Van Tuyle et al). Multi-Component Self-Consistent Nuclear Energy System for sustainable growth (M. Saito). Transmutation: issues, innovative options and perspectives (M. Salvatores). Partitioning and transmutation studies at JAERI both under OMEGA program and High-Intensity Proton Accelerator Project (T. Takizuka, M. Mizumoto).

Hazards of Nuclear Wastes and Impact of Transmutation. Relationship between deposited nucide inventory and HLW repository performance (J. Ahn). Simple assignment of partitioning & transmutation objectives to reduce the overall repository impacts due to thermal load and nuclide migration (T. Ohe).

Advanced Fission Reactor System for Transmutation. The encapsulated nuclear heat source reactor for low waste profileration-resistant nuclear energy (E. Greenspan et al). Interpretation of actinide transmutation in thermal and fast reactors (T. Takeda et al). Recycle transmutation of MA and LLFP using BWR for sustaining geologic disposal (A. Kitamoto, M. Budi Setiawan). A study of transmutation of minor-actinide in a thermal neutron field of the advanced neutron source (T. Iwasaki).

Accelerator-Driven Systems for Transmutation. Basic study on neutronics of future neutron source based on accelerator driven subcritical reactor concept in Kyoto University Research Reactor Institute (KURRI)(S. Shiroya et al.). ATW neutronics design studies (D.C. Wade et al.). Design study of lead-bismuth cooled ADS dedicated to nuclear waste transmutation (T. Takizuka et al.).

Advanced Fuel Cycle for Transmutation. Nuclear fuel considerations for the 21st century (L.C. Walters et al.). Recent achievements in the development of partitioning processes of minor actinides from nuclear wastes obtained in the frame of the NEWPART European programme (1996-1999) (C. Madic et al.). Transmutation of minor actinides and innovative fuel cycle concepts (T. Ogawa). Actinide recycling by pyro-process with metal fuel FBR for future nuclear fuel cycle system (T. Inoue).

Self-Consistent Nuclear Energy System (SCNES). Neutron economy and nuclear data for transmutation of long-lived fission products (M. Igashira, T. Ohsaki). Elimination or recritically potential for the Self-Consistent Nuclear Energy System (H. Endo et al). A metal fuel fast reactor core for the Self-Consistent Nuclear Energy System (SCNES) (R. Fujiita et al.). Radiological hazard of long-lived spallation products in accelerator-driven system (V. Artisyuk et al.).

General Comments Based on Nuclear Physics, Nuclear Reactor Physics, Nuclear Data and Accelerator Technology. A few comments based on nuclear physics (Y. Nagai). High Power accelerators in fundamental physics and nuclear technology (L.I. Ponomarev). Database development for analysis of accelerator-driven systems (Yu.A. Korovin et al.). Deep underground transmutor (passive heat removal of LWR with hard neutron energy spectrum) (H. Takahashi).