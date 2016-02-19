Advanced Neural Computers
1st Edition
Description
This book is the outcome of the International Symposium on Neural Networks for Sensory and Motor Systems (NSMS) held in March 1990 in the FRG. The NSMS symposium assembled 45 invited experts from Europe, America and Japan representing the fields of Neuroinformatics, Computer Science, Computational Neuroscience, and Neuroscience.
As a rapidly-published report on the state of the art in Neural Computing it forms a reference book for future research in this highly interdisciplinary field and should prove useful in the endeavor to transfer concepts of brain function and structure to novel neural computers with adaptive, dynamical neural net topologies.
A feature of the book is the completeness of the references provided. An alphabetical list of all references quoted in the papers is given, as well as a separate list of general references to help newcomers to the field. A subject index and author index also facilitate access to various details.
Table of Contents
General Introduction. Prolegomena to an Analysis of Form and Structure (E.R. Caianiello). The Truck Backer-Upper: An Example of Self-Learning in Neural Networks (D. Nguyen, B. Widrow). Die Lernmatrix - The Beginning of Associative Memories (K. Steinbuch).
Biological Sensory and Motor Systems (Contributors: Y. Burnod, R. Caminiti, E.E. Fetz, Ph. Granguillaume, P. Johnson, C. Koch, H.A. Mallot, P. Morasso, E. Niebur, I. Otto, A.J. Pellionisz, B.W. Peterson, E.T. Rolls, W. Seelen, L.E. Shupe, D.L. Tomko, F. Wörgötter).
Theory of Artificial Neural Networks (Contributors: I. Aleksander, L.B. Almeida, J. Barhen, S.S. Christensen, R.M.J. Cotterill, P. De Pinto, R. Hecht-Nielsen, T. Kohonen, F. Lauria, H. Morton, C. Nielsen, G. Palm, M. Sette, F.M. Silva, N. Toomarian, M. Zak).
Neural Network Simulators (Contributors: L.A. Akers, B. Angéniol, B. Boser, J.S. Denker, S.C.J. Garth, H.P. Graf, I. Guyon, S. Haghighi, D. Hammerstrom, D. Henderson, R.E. Howard, W. Hubbard, L.D. Jackel, A.H. Klopf, Y. Le Cun, T. Leen, O. Matan, E. Means, T.K. Miller III, J.S. Morgan, U. Ramacher, A. Rao, W. Snyder, S.A. Solla, P. Treleaven, D.E. Van den Bout).
Pattern Recognition with Neural Networks (Contributors: D.H. Ballard, P. Bock, H.A. Bourlard, W. Büttner, A. Dobbins, K. Fukushima, H. Geiger, R. Ginosar, G. Hartmann, L. Iverson, K. Johnson, C.J. Kocinski, J.J. Koenderink, R. Rovner, J.G. Taylor, A.J. Van Doorn, C. von der Malsburg, N. Wake, Y.Y. Zeevi, S.W. Zucker).
Motor Control With Neural Networks (Contributors: R.A. Brooks, D. Bullock, R. Eckmiller, S. Grossberg, M. Kawato, R. Opitz, H. Ritter, P.A. Viola). References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 459
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 3rd July 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294278
About the Editor
R. Eckmiller
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Biocybernetics, Department of Biophysics, Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf, FRG
Reviews
@qu:It is a good source for references in the field. @source:ASLIB Book List