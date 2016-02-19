Advanced Neural Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884008, 9781483294278

Advanced Neural Computers

1st Edition

Editors: R. Eckmiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483294278
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 3rd July 1990
Page Count: 459
Description

This book is the outcome of the International Symposium on Neural Networks for Sensory and Motor Systems (NSMS) held in March 1990 in the FRG. The NSMS symposium assembled 45 invited experts from Europe, America and Japan representing the fields of Neuroinformatics, Computer Science, Computational Neuroscience, and Neuroscience.

As a rapidly-published report on the state of the art in Neural Computing it forms a reference book for future research in this highly interdisciplinary field and should prove useful in the endeavor to transfer concepts of brain function and structure to novel neural computers with adaptive, dynamical neural net topologies.

A feature of the book is the completeness of the references provided. An alphabetical list of all references quoted in the papers is given, as well as a separate list of general references to help newcomers to the field. A subject index and author index also facilitate access to various details.

Table of Contents

General Introduction. Prolegomena to an Analysis of Form and Structure (E.R. Caianiello). The Truck Backer-Upper: An Example of Self-Learning in Neural Networks (D. Nguyen, B. Widrow). Die Lernmatrix - The Beginning of Associative Memories (K. Steinbuch).

Biological Sensory and Motor Systems (Contributors: Y. Burnod, R. Caminiti, E.E. Fetz, Ph. Granguillaume, P. Johnson, C. Koch, H.A. Mallot, P. Morasso, E. Niebur, I. Otto, A.J. Pellionisz, B.W. Peterson, E.T. Rolls, W. Seelen, L.E. Shupe, D.L. Tomko, F. Wörgötter).

Theory of Artificial Neural Networks (Contributors: I. Aleksander, L.B. Almeida, J. Barhen, S.S. Christensen, R.M.J. Cotterill, P. De Pinto, R. Hecht-Nielsen, T. Kohonen, F. Lauria, H. Morton, C. Nielsen, G. Palm, M. Sette, F.M. Silva, N. Toomarian, M. Zak).

Neural Network Simulators (Contributors: L.A. Akers, B. Angéniol, B. Boser, J.S. Denker, S.C.J. Garth, H.P. Graf, I. Guyon, S. Haghighi, D. Hammerstrom, D. Henderson, R.E. Howard, W. Hubbard, L.D. Jackel, A.H. Klopf, Y. Le Cun, T. Leen, O. Matan, E. Means, T.K. Miller III, J.S. Morgan, U. Ramacher, A. Rao, W. Snyder, S.A. Solla, P. Treleaven, D.E. Van den Bout).

Pattern Recognition with Neural Networks (Contributors: D.H. Ballard, P. Bock, H.A. Bourlard, W. Büttner, A. Dobbins, K. Fukushima, H. Geiger, R. Ginosar, G. Hartmann, L. Iverson, K. Johnson, C.J. Kocinski, J.J. Koenderink, R. Rovner, J.G. Taylor, A.J. Van Doorn, C. von der Malsburg, N. Wake, Y.Y. Zeevi, S.W. Zucker).

Motor Control With Neural Networks (Contributors: R.A. Brooks, D. Bullock, R. Eckmiller, S. Grossberg, M. Kawato, R. Opitz, H. Ritter, P.A. Viola). References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
459
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483294278

About the Editor

R. Eckmiller

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Biocybernetics, Department of Biophysics, Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf, FRG

Reviews

@qu:It is a good source for references in the field. @source:ASLIB Book List

