Advanced Neural Computers

This book is the outcome of the International Symposium on Neural Networks for Sensory and Motor Systems (NSMS) held in March 1990 in the FRG. The NSMS symposium assembled 45 invited experts from Europe, America and Japan representing the fields of Neuroinformatics, Computer Science, Computational Neuroscience, and Neuroscience.

As a rapidly-published report on the state of the art in Neural Computing it forms a reference book for future research in this highly interdisciplinary field and should prove useful in the endeavor to transfer concepts of brain function and structure to novel neural computers with adaptive, dynamical neural net topologies.

A feature of the book is the completeness of the references provided. An alphabetical list of all references quoted in the papers is given, as well as a separate list of general references to help newcomers to the field. A subject index and author index also facilitate access to various details.