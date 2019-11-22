Advanced Nanomaterials for Electrochemical Energy Conversion and Storage
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Hydrogen storage nanomaterials
2. Nanostructure interface for lithium-ion batteries
3. Nanomaterials application in Li-Se and Na-Se batteries
4. Sodium battery nanomaterials
5. Design and synthesis of carbon-based catalysts for zinc-air batteries
6. Advanced nanomaterials for efficient oxygen electrodes in metal-air batteries
7. Functionalized carbon nanomaterials for advanced anode catalysts of fuel cells
8. CoFe-based electrocatalysts for oxygen evolution and reduction reaction
9. Supercapacitor nanomaterials
10. Nanomaterials of conducting polymers and its application in energy conversion and storage
11. Transition metal chalcogenides for energy storage and conversion
12. Emerged carbon nanomaterials from metal-organic precursors for electrochemical catalysis in energy conversion
Description
Advanced Nanomaterials for Electrochemical-Based Energy Conversion and Storage covers recent progress made in the rational design and engineering of functional nanomaterials for battery and supercapacitor applications in the forms of electrode materials, separators and electrolytes. The book includes detailed discussions of preparation methods, structural characterization, and manipulation techniques. Users will find a comprehensive illustration on the close correlation between material structures and properties, such as energy density, power density, cycle number and safety.
Key Features
- Provides an overview on the application of nanomaterials for energy storage and power systems
- Includes a description of the fundamental aspects of the electrochemical process
- Explores the new aspects of electrolyte and separator systems
Readership
Engineers, Materials Science and Engineering Researchers and R&D professionals in the nanomaterials, energy storage and power system fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 22nd November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145586
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Fen Ran Series Volume Editor
Dr. Ran holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Sichuan University, and is currently associated with the State Key Advanced Laboratory of Advanced Processing and Recycling of Non-Ferrous Metals, Lanzhou University of Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Engineering, State Key Advanced Laboratory of Advanced Processing and Recycling of Non-Ferrous Metals, Lanzhou University of Technology
Shaowei Chen Series Volume Editor
Shaowei Chen finished his undergraduate studies in China in 1991 with a BS degree in Chemistry from the University of Science and Technology of China, and then went to Cornell University receiving his MS and PhD degrees in 1993 and 1996 respectively. He is currently a Professor of Chemistry and the Faculty Director of the UCSC COSMOS program. In addition, he serves as the Associate Editor of Energy and Environment Focus and Science of Advanced Materials; as well as being a member of the Editorial Boards for the Journal of Nanoengineering and Nanosystems and Journal of Electrochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of California, Santa Cruz