Advanced Nanomaterials for Catalysis and Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128148075, 9780128148082

Advanced Nanomaterials for Catalysis and Energy

1st Edition

Synthesis, Characterization and Applications

Editors: Vladislav Sadykov
eBook ISBN: 9780128148082
Paperback ISBN: 9780128148075
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th August 2018
Page Count: 587
Table of Contents

1. Synthesis of Nano-Catalysts in Flow Conditions Using Millimixers
2. Influence of Hydrodynamics on Wet Syntheses of Nanomaterials
3. Advanced Size-Selected Catalysts Prepared by Laser Electrodispersion
4. Ruthenium Nanomaterials: An Overview of Recent Developments in Colloidal Synthesis, Properties, and Potential Applications
5. Ag-Containing Nanomaterials in Heterogeneous Catalysis: Advances and Recent Trends
6. How Does the Surface Structure of Ni-Fe Nanoalloys Control Carbon Formation During Methane Steam/Dry Reforming?
7. Recent Applications of Nanometal Oxide Catalysts in Oxidation Reactions
8. Particle-Size Effect in Catalytic Oxidation Over Pt Nanoparticles
9. Novel Zeolite Catalysts for Methanol to Hydrocarbon Transformation
10. Semiconductor Photocatalysts Based on Nanostructured Cd12xZnxS Solid Solutions in the Reaction of Hydrogen Evolution From Aqueous Solutions of Inorganic Electron Donors Under Visible Light
11. Nanocomposite Alkali-Ion Solid Electrolytes
12. Advanced Materials for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells and Membrane Catalytic Reactors
13. Mixed Ionic-Electronic Conducting Perovskites as Nanostructured Ferroelastics

Description

Advanced Nanomaterials for Catalysis and Energy: Synthesis, Characterization and Applications outlines new approaches to the synthesis of nanomaterials (synthesis in flow conditions, laser electrodispersion of single metals or alloys on carbon or oxide supports, mechanochemistry, sol-gel routes, etc.) to provide systems with a narrow particle size distribution, controlled metal-support interaction and nanocomposites with uniform spatial distribution of domains of different phases, even in dense sintered materials. Methods for characterization of real structure and surface properties of nanomaterials are discussed, including synchrotron radiation diffraction and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy studies, neutronography, transmission/scanning electron microscopy with elemental analysis, and more.

The book covers the effect of nanosystems' composition, bulk and surface properties, metal-support interaction, particle size and morphology, deposition density, etc. on their functional properties (transport features, catalytic activity and reaction mechanism). Finally, it includes examples of various developed nanostructured solid electrolytes and mixed ionic-electronic conductors as materials in solid oxide fuel cells and asymmetric supported membranes for oxygen and hydrogen separation.

Key Features

  • Outlines synthetic and characterization methods for nanocatalysts
  • Relates nanocatalysts' properties to their specific applications
  • Proposes optimization methods aiming at specific applications

Readership

Academics and professionals involved in synthesis and application of nanomaterials in catalysis and energy related fields

Details

No. of pages:
587
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128148082
Paperback ISBN:
9780128148075

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Vladislav Sadykov Editor

Vladislav Sadykov is the head of laboratory at the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis of Siberian Branch of the Academy of Sciences of Russia (Novosibirsk) and Professor of Novosibirsk State University, where he directs laboratory of New Technologies of Synthesis of Functional His current research interest includes heterogeneous catalysis of red-ox processes for the energy production (including solid oxide fuel cells), catalytic processes of hydrogen and syngas generation at short contact times on structured catalysts, membrane reactors, advanced technologies of nanophase and nanocomposite materials, synthesis, kinetics and mechanism of red-ox reactions with a due regard for the oxygen mobility and reactivity in oxide catalysts characterized by chemical and isotope transients. He has published more than 380 papers in peer-reviewed journals, three monographs and six Chapters in books and holds 30 patents. He is co-editor of “Catalysis for Sustainable Energy” (de Gruyter Open) journal, a member of the Editorial Boards of Applied Catalysis A and B; Physics of Combustion and Flame (Journal of the Russian Academy of Sciences). He is actively involved in the international collaboration through Framework Projects of European Commission and Russian-French Network of laboratories. He is the member of the Materials Research Society (USA), Russian Mendeleev Chemical Society and American Chemical Society

Affiliations and Expertise

Boreskov Institute of Catalysis, Siberian Branch, Academy of Sciences, Novosibirsk and Novosibirsk State University, Russia

