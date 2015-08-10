Advanced Nanomaterials and Their Applications in Renewable Energy
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Nanomaterials and Their Applications in Renewable Energy presents timely topics related to nanomaterials' feasible synthesis and characterization, and their application in the energy fields. In addition, the book provides insights and scientific discoveries in toxicity study, with information that is easily understood by a wide audience.
Advanced energy materials are important in designing materials that have greater physical, electronic, and optical properties. This book emphasizes the fundamental physics and chemistry underlying the techniques used to develop solar and fuel cells with high charge densities and energy conversion efficiencies.
New analytical techniques (synchronous X-ray) which probe the interactions of particles and radiation with matter are also explored, making this book an invaluable reference for practitioners and those interested in the science.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of solar energy, fuel cells, and gas storage from 2010 to the present
- Reviews feasible synthesis and modern analytical techniques used in alternative energy
- Explores examples of research in alternative energy, including current assessments of nanomaterials and safety
- Contains a glossary of terms, units, and historical benchmarks
- Presents a useful guide that will bring readers up to speed on historical developments in alternative fuel cells
Readership
Graduate Students, Chemical Engineers, Materials Scientists, Facility and Characterization Center Managers. Researchers at the department of energy research laboratories (Argonne National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, DARPA, etc). Researchers at Engineering and State Universities who work in the field (MIT, GIT, Cornell University, UC Berkeley etc)
Table of Contents
- Author Biography
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- Glossary of Terms
- Chapter 1. Nanomaterials and Their Application
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. History of Nanotechnology
- 1.3. Classification of Nanomaterials
- 1.4. Properties of Nanomaterials
- 1.5. Applications of Nanomaterials
- 1.6. Summary
- Chapter 2. Overviews of Synthesis of Nanomaterials
- 2.1. Characteristics of Nanomaterials
- 2.2. Bottom-Up Synthesis
- 2.3. Top-Down Synthesis
- 2.4. Summary
- Chapter 3. Nanocharacterization
- 3.1. Characterization of Nanomaterials
- 3.2. Electron Microscopic Analysis
- 3.3. Atomic Force Microscopic Analysis
- 3.4. X-ray Diffraction Analysis
- 3.5. Spectroscopic Analysis
- 3.6. Summary
- Chapter 4. Sustainable Energy Application: Nanomaterials Applied in Solar Cells
- 4.1. Thermodynamics of Solar Energy
- 4.2. PV Cells
- 4.3. Crystalline Silicon PV
- 4.4. Organic PV
- 4.5. Dye-Sensitized PV
- 4.6. Summary
- Chapter 5. Sustainable Energy Application: Fuel Cells
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- 5.3. Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
- 5.4. Catalyst Degradation
- 5.5. Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Porous Materials to Store Clear Energy Gases
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Definition, Syntheses, and Characteristics of MOFs
- 6.3. Storage of Carbon Dioxide in MOFs
- 6.4. Storage of Methane in MOFs
- 6.5. Storage of Hydrogen in MOFs
- 6.6. Summary
- Chapter 7. Carbon Capture and Storage
- 7.1. Carbon Cycle
- 7.2. Emissions Are Partitioned between the Atmosphere, Land, and Ocean
- 7.3. Introduction of Carbon Dioxide Capture
- 7.4. Carbon Capture and Storage
- 7.5. Methods of CO2 Capture
- 7.6. Material Used for CO2 Capture
- 7.7. Summary
- Author Contributions
- Chapter 8. Nanosafety: Exposure, Measurement, and Toxicology
- Prelog to Nanosafety and Allied Topics
- 8.1. Introduction to Nanosafety
- 8.2. Measurement
- 8.3. Toxicology
- 8.4. Summary
- Author Contributions
- Chapter 9. Conclusions/Postlog
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2015
- Published:
- 10th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015285
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017081
About the Author
Jingbo Liu
Dr.Jingbo Louise Liu received her Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Science and Technology Beijing in 2001. She was promoted to a tenured Associate Professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) due to her outstanding creativity and productivity for Nanostructured Materials Preparation and Characterization. Dr. Liu is also a long-term visiting scientist at Texas A&M University-College Station and Advanced Light Source, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Dr. Liu innovatively contributed to the synthesis, discovery, characterization and understanding of fundamental physical and chemical properties of nanoparticles, nanofilms and nanotubes, as well as applications of engineered nanomaterials in alternative energy and biological science. She established highest power density to advance performance of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and directed a new paradigm to apply metal-organic frameworks in the disinfection science. Dr. Liu has authored and co-authored textbooks (2), book chapters (3) and over 50 peer reviewed journal articles. Dr. Liu entire publications have been cited for about 1,000 times and the H-index of his publications is 8.7. She chaired and organized international conferences and reviewed dozens of journal articles and NSF proposals. She has been hosting and co-hosting four visiting scholars to conduct leading-edge research on biomedicine, hydrogen fuel cell and nanotechnology. During 6-year services in TAMUK, she trained about 60 undergraduate students, 6 master and 2 PhD (courtesy for CSC) students.
Dr. Liu was awarded the “2012 and 2013 Annual foreign experts and talent from overseas project” supported by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, P.R. China (2012, and 2013); Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Invitation Fellow and worked at the Department of Materials Science, University of Tokyo (2010-2011). She has served as a “Faculty and Student Team” fellow, collectively funded by the National Science Foundation and US Department of Energy, Office of Science and worked at the Argonne National Laboratory (2009). She also received Faculty Fellowship Summer Institute in Israel (2008) and outstanding research and teaching awards at the university level. She directed and participated in the projects (>16) supported by the NSF (USA, CHINA), NSERC (CANADA), R. Welch Foundation (since 2006), industrial and TAMUK as PI, Co-PI and senior personnel. She also received dozens of travel funds to attend QEM Workshops; NIH Faculty Grant Writing Workshop; Higher Education Consortium Workshop, Universities Space Research Association; and COACh (NSF women advancement) workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, Kingsville, TX, USA
Sajid Bashir
Dr. Sajid Bashir received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Warwick England in 2001. He was promoted to a tenured Associate Professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) due to his research achievements in bio-analytical science at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) in 2010.
Dr. Bashir was also an Advanced light source user at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and USAF Summer Faculty Fellow at Fort Sam Houston, TX. He was also a “2012 Annual foreign experts and talent from overseas project” supported by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, P.R. China. Dr. Bashir is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Symposium co-organizer for the American Chemical Society and chaptered chemist and scientist. He has published about 50 peer-reviewed publications and at least three dozen presentations/posters. He organized international conferences. He reviewed dozens of peer-reviewed journal articles and NSF proposals. He trained more than 50 undergraduate and graduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, Kingsville, TX, USA
Reviews
"A positive aspect of this book is the large number of TEM images that have been used to demonstrate the shape, size, morphology, and crystallization of the nanomaterials. This book gives the reader a good overview of nanomaterials in energy-related applications." --MRS Bulletin