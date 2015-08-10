Advanced Nanomaterials and Their Applications in Renewable Energy

Dr.Jingbo Louise Liu received her Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Science and Technology Beijing in 2001. She was promoted to a tenured Associate Professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) due to her outstanding creativity and productivity for Nanostructured Materials Preparation and Characterization. Dr. Liu is also a long-term visiting scientist at Texas A&M University-College Station and Advanced Light Source, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Dr. Liu innovatively contributed to the synthesis, discovery, characterization and understanding of fundamental physical and chemical properties of nanoparticles, nanofilms and nanotubes, as well as applications of engineered nanomaterials in alternative energy and biological science. She established highest power density to advance performance of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and directed a new paradigm to apply metal-organic frameworks in the disinfection science. Dr. Liu has authored and co-authored textbooks (2), book chapters (3) and over 50 peer reviewed journal articles. Dr. Liu entire publications have been cited for about 1,000 times and the H-index of his publications is 8.7. She chaired and organized international conferences and reviewed dozens of journal articles and NSF proposals. She has been hosting and co-hosting four visiting scholars to conduct leading-edge research on biomedicine, hydrogen fuel cell and nanotechnology. During 6-year services in TAMUK, she trained about 60 undergraduate students, 6 master and 2 PhD (courtesy for CSC) students.

Dr. Liu was awarded the “2012 and 2013 Annual foreign experts and talent from overseas project” supported by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, P.R. China (2012, and 2013); Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Invitation Fellow and worked at the Department of Materials Science, University of Tokyo (2010-2011). She has served as a “Faculty and Student Team” fellow, collectively funded by the National Science Foundation and US Department of Energy, Office of Science and worked at the Argonne National Laboratory (2009). She also received Faculty Fellowship Summer Institute in Israel (2008) and outstanding research and teaching awards at the university level. She directed and participated in the projects (>16) supported by the NSF (USA, CHINA), NSERC (CANADA), R. Welch Foundation (since 2006), industrial and TAMUK as PI, Co-PI and senior personnel. She also received dozens of travel funds to attend QEM Workshops; NIH Faculty Grant Writing Workshop; Higher Education Consortium Workshop, Universities Space Research Association; and COACh (NSF women advancement) workshops.