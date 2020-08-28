Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323696555

Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Editors: Sudhakar Venkatesh
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323696555
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis and is edited by Dr. Sudhakar Venkatesh. Articles will include: Advances in MR Elastography in Liver; Biliary Tract Imaging; Imaging of the Pancreas; PET/MRI Applications in Abdomen and Pelvis; Abbreviated MR Protocols for the Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MR Angiography of Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MRI of Prostate; Advances in MRI of the Female Pelvis; Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis; Texture Analysis and AI with MR in Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MRI of the Kidneys and Upper Urinary Tract, and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323696555

About the Editors

Sudhakar Venkatesh

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.