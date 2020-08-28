Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis and is edited by Dr. Sudhakar Venkatesh. Articles will include: Advances in MR Elastography in Liver; Biliary Tract Imaging; Imaging of the Pancreas; PET/MRI Applications in Abdomen and Pelvis; Abbreviated MR Protocols for the Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MR Angiography of Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MRI of Prostate; Advances in MRI of the Female Pelvis; Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis; Texture Analysis and AI with MR in Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MRI of the Kidneys and Upper Urinary Tract, and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323696555
About the Editor
Sudhakar Venkatesh
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.