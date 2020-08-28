Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-3

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis and is edited by Dr. Sudhakar Venkatesh. Articles will include: Advances in MR Elastography in Liver; Biliary Tract Imaging; Imaging of the Pancreas; PET/MRI Applications in Abdomen and Pelvis; Abbreviated MR Protocols for the Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MR Angiography of Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MRI of Prostate; Advances in MRI of the Female Pelvis; Advanced MR Techniques for Imaging the Abdomen and Pelvis; Texture Analysis and AI with MR in Abdomen and Pelvis; Advances in MRI of the Kidneys and Upper Urinary Tract, and more!