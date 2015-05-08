Advanced MR Imaging in Clinical Practice, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-3

Editor Hersh Chandarana, MD and authors review Advanced MR Imaging in Clinical Practice. Articles will include: Current Status of Diffusion Weighted Imaging; Current Status of Perfusion Weighted Imaging; Non-gadolinium Enhanced MR Angiography; Pearls and Pitfalls of 3 T imaging; Implementing MR Neurography in Clinical Practice; Imaging around Hardware and Metal; Recent Advances in T1- and T2-Weighted Imaging of the Abdomen and Pelvis; Recent Advances in Neuro and Spine Imaging; Advances in MR Hardware and Software, and more!