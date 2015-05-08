Advanced MR Imaging in Clinical Practice, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-3
1st Edition
Authors: Hersh Chandarana
eBook ISBN: 9780323376181
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376174
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th May 2015
Description
Editor Hersh Chandarana, MD and authors review Advanced MR Imaging in Clinical Practice. Articles will include: Current Status of Diffusion Weighted Imaging; Current Status of Perfusion Weighted Imaging; Non-gadolinium Enhanced MR Angiography; Pearls and Pitfalls of 3 T imaging; Implementing MR Neurography in Clinical Practice; Imaging around Hardware and Metal; Recent Advances in T1- and T2-Weighted Imaging of the Abdomen and Pelvis; Recent Advances in Neuro and Spine Imaging; Advances in MR Hardware and Software, and more!
Details
About the Authors
Hersh Chandarana Author
Affiliations and Expertise
NYU Langone Medical Center Department of Radiology
