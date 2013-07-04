Advanced Mechanics of Composite Materials and Structural Elements analyzes contemporary theoretical models at the micro- and macro levels of material structure. Its coverage of practical methods and approaches, experimental results, and optimization of composite material properties and structural component performance can be put to practical use by researchers and engineers.

The third edition of the book consists of twelve chapters progressively covering all structural levels of composite materials from their constituents through elementary plies and layers to laminates and laminated composite structural elements. All-new coverage of beams, plates and shells adds significant currency to researchers.

Composite materials have been the basis of many significant breakthroughs in industrial applications, particularly in aerospace structures, over the past forty years. Their high strength-to-weight and stiffness-to-weight ratios are the main material characteristics that attract the attention of the structural and design engineers. Advanced Mechanics of Composite Materials and Structural Elements helps ensure that researchers and engineers can continue to innovate in this vital field.