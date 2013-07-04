Advanced Mechanics of Composite Materials and Structural Elements
3rd Edition
Description
Advanced Mechanics of Composite Materials and Structural Elements analyzes contemporary theoretical models at the micro- and macro levels of material structure. Its coverage of practical methods and approaches, experimental results, and optimization of composite material properties and structural component performance can be put to practical use by researchers and engineers.
The third edition of the book consists of twelve chapters progressively covering all structural levels of composite materials from their constituents through elementary plies and layers to laminates and laminated composite structural elements. All-new coverage of beams, plates and shells adds significant currency to researchers.
Composite materials have been the basis of many significant breakthroughs in industrial applications, particularly in aerospace structures, over the past forty years. Their high strength-to-weight and stiffness-to-weight ratios are the main material characteristics that attract the attention of the structural and design engineers. Advanced Mechanics of Composite Materials and Structural Elements helps ensure that researchers and engineers can continue to innovate in this vital field.
Key Features
- Detailed physical and mathematical coverage of complex mechanics and analysis required in actual applications – not just standard homogeneous isotropic materials
- Environmental and manufacturing discussions enable practical implementation within manufacturing technology, experimental results, and design specifications.
- Discusses material behavior impacts in-depth such as nonlinear elasticity, plasticity, creep, structural nonlinearity enabling research and application of the special problems of material micro- and macro-mechanics
Readership
Graduate researchers and above studying composite mechanics. Practicing engineers in industry, including members of ASME, AIAA and SAE; aerospace and automotive engineers designing and analyze composite materials.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Structural materials
1.2 Composite materials
1.3 References
Chapter 2. Fundamentals of mechanics of solids
2.1 Stresses
2.2 Equilibrium Equations
2.3 Stress Transformation
2.4 Principal Stresses
2.5 Displacements and Strains
2.6 Transformation of Small Strains
2.7 Compatibility Equations
2.8 Admissible Static and Kinematic Fields
2.9 Constitutive Equations for an Elastic Solid
2.10 Formulations of the Problem
2.11 Variational Principles
2.12. Reference
Chapter 3. Mechanics of a unidirectional ply
3.1 Ply architecture
3.2 Fiber-matrix interaction
3.3 Micromechanics of a ply
3.4 Mechanical properties of a ply under tension, shear, and compression
3.5 Hybrid composites
3.6 Composites with high fiber fraction
3.7 Phenomenological homogeneous model of a ply
3.8 References
Chapter 4. Mechanics of a composite layer
4.1 Isotropic layer
4.2 Unidirectional orthotropic layer
4.3 Unidirectional anisotropic layer
4.4 Orthogonally reinforced orthotropic layer
4.5 Angle-ply orthotropic layer
4.6 Layer made by angle-ply circumferential winding
4.7 Fabric layers
4.8 Lattice layer
4.9 Spatially reinforced layers and bulk materials
4.10 References
Chapter 5. Mechanics of laminates
5.1 Stiffness coefficients of a nonhomogeneous anisotropic layer
5.2 Stiffness coefficients of a homogeneous layer
5.3 Stiffness coefficients of a laminate
5.4 Symmetric laminates
5.5 Engineering stiffness coefficients of orthotropic laminates
5.6 Quasi-homogeneous laminates
5.7 Quasi-isotropic laminates in the plane stress state
5.8 Antisymmetric laminates
5.9 Sandwich structures
5.10 Coordinate of the reference plane
5.11 Stresses in laminates
5.12 References
Chapter 6. Failure criteria and strength of laminates
6.1 Failure criteria for an elementary composite layer or ply
6.2 Practical recommendations
6.3 Examples
6.4 Allowable stresses for laminates consisting of unidirectional plies
6.5 Progressive failure: modeling and analysis
6.6 References
Chapter 7. Environmental, special loading, and manufacturing effects
7.1 Temperature effects
7.2 Hygrothermal effects and aging
7.3 Time-dependent loading effects
7.4 Manufacturing effects
7.5 References
Chapter 8. Laminated composite beams and columns
8.1 Basic Equations
8.2 Stiffness Coefficients
8.3 Bending of Laminated Beams
8.4 Nonlinear Bending
8.5 Buckling of Composite Columns
8.6 Free Vibrations of Composite Beams
8.7 Refined Theories of Beams and Plates
8.8 References
Chapter 9. Laminated composite plates
9.1 Equations of the Theory of Anisotropic Laminated Plates
9.2 Equations for the Orthotropic Plates with Symmetric Structure
9.3 Analysis of the Equations of Plate Theory for Transversely Isotropic Plates
9.4 Bending of Orthotropic Symmetric Plates
9.5 Buckling of Orthotropic Symmetric Plates
9.6 Postbuckling Behavior of Orthotropic Symmetric Plates Under Axial Compression
9.7 Generally Laminated Plates
9.8 References
Chapter 10. Thin-walled composite beams
10.1 Geometry of the Beam Cross Section
10.2 The Equations of Membrane Shell Theory
10.3 Assumptions of Composite Beam Theory
10.4 Free Bending and Torsion of Thin-walled Beams with a Closed Cross-sectional Contour
10.5 Beams with Multi-cell Cross-sectional Contours
10.6 Beams with open Cross-sectional Contours
10.7 References
Chapter 11. Circular cylindrical shells
11.1 Governing Equations and Applied Shell Theories
11.2 Cylindrical Shells whose Stress-Strain State does not Depend on the Axial Coordinate
11.3 Axisymmetric Deformation of Cylindrical Shells
11.4 General Loading Case
11.5 Buckling of Cylindrical Shells Under Axial Compression
11.6 Buckling of Cylindrical Shells Under External Pressure
11.7 References
Chapter 12. Optimal composite structures
12.1 Optimal fibrous structures
12.2 Composite laminates of uniform strength
12.3 Optimal design of laminates
12.4 Application to optimal composite structures
12.5 References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 4th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080982311
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982670
About the Author
Valery Vasiliev
V.V. Vasiliev became a Titled Professor in 1973, was elected as a corresponding member of the USSR Academy of Sciences in 1984 and as a full member of Russian Academy of Sciences in 2016. He worked as an engineer of the Central Aero-Hydrodynamic Institute (61-62), senior researcher and associate professor of Moscow Aviation Institute (63-72), professor of Moscow Institute of Civil Aviation Engineering (72-73) and the Head of the Department of Aerospace Composite Structures of the Moscow State University of Aviation Technology (74-98). Since 1971, he has been the General Scientific Consultant of Central Research Institute of Special Machinery and since 2012 – the chief science researcher of the Institute for Problems in Mechanics of the Russian Academy Sciences. In 1984 and 2001 he was awarded with the USSR State Prize and RF Government Prize for application of composite materials in aerospace structures. Professor Vasiliev is an author or co-author of 17 monographs, textbooks, handbooks, and design guides in mechanics of thin-walled and composite structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Problems in Mechanics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia
Evgeny Morozov
Professor Morozov has more than 35 years practical and research experience in the field of composite technology. He co-authored five books and published more than 200 papers on mechanics and analysis of composite materials and structures. He became a Full Professor of Aerospace Composite Structures, Moscow State University of Aviation Technology in 1991. In 1995, he joined the School of Mechanical Engineering, University of Natal, South Africa as the Professor of Manufacturing Systems. In 2007, he joined University of New South Wales (UNSW), Canberra, Australia as the Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He is a Member of the Editorial Boards of Composite Structures (International Journal), Elsevier; the International Journal of Engineered Fibers and Fabrics (JEFF), INDA, TAPPI, The Fiber Society; Member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the International Journal “Curved and Layered Structures”, De Gruyter.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering & IT, The University of New South Wales, Canberra, Australia
Reviews
"This graduate textbook introduces the traditional approaches to engineering the mechanics of structures made from the new composite materials that are very high in strength and stiffness in proportion to their weight… Previously published as Advanced Mechanics of Composite Materialsin 2007, the third edition adds four chapters on composite beams, plates, and cylindrical shells."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"The third edition of the book consists of twelve chapters progressively covering all structural levels of composite materials from their constituents through elementary plies and layers to laminates and laminated composite structural elements. All-new coverage of beams, plates and shells adds significant currency to researchers."--MaterialsToday.com, December 16, 2013