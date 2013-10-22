Advanced Materials Source Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483135816

Advanced Materials Source Book

1st Edition

Editors: Jon Binner Paul Hogg John Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9781483135816
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 594
Description

Advanced Materials Source Book 1994-1995 presents the developments in the field of advanced materials. This book provides information regarding materials and products, legislation, patents, advances in processing and equipment, standards, and testing procedures.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the international market trends, specific materials, or materials groups and appliances. This text then examines the applications and makes market projections on a wide range of specialty materials, including ceramics, biomaterials, electronic materials, and optical materials. Other chapters consider the healthy nature of predictions concerning Japan and parts of Europe, stating that Germany and Japan will lead the advanced structural ceramics market. This book discusses as well the developments concerning various materials. The final chapter presents a list of contact details for the organizations listed in the main text to allow the readers to make new contacts or to follow-up items of particular interest.

This book is a valuable resource for private consumers.

Table of Contents


﻿Chapter 1: Ceramics

Chapter 2: Plastics

Chapter 3: Composites

Chapter 4: Addresses

