Advanced Materials Science and Engineering of Carbon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124077898, 9780124078383

Advanced Materials Science and Engineering of Carbon

1st Edition

Authors: Michio Inagaki Feiyu Kang Masahiro Toyoda Hidetaka Konno
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124077898
eBook ISBN: 9780124078383
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Page Count: 440
Description

Carbon materials are exceptionally diverse in their preparation, structure, texture, and applications.  In Advanced Materials Science and Engineering of Carbon, noted carbon scientist Michio Inagaki and his coauthors cover the most recent advances in carbon materials, including new techniques and processes, carbon materials synthesis, and up-to-date descriptions of current carbon-based materials, trends and applications.

Beginning with the synthesis and preparation of nanocarbons, carbon nanotubes, and graphenes, the book then reviews recently developed carbonization techniques, such as templating, electrospinning, foaming, stress graphitization, and the formation of glass-like carbon. The last third of the book is devoted to applications, featuring coverage of carbon materials for energy storage, electrochemical capacitors, lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, and adsorptive storage of hydrogen and methane for environmental protection, photocatalysis, spilled oil recovery, and nuclear applications of isotropic high-density graphite.

Key Features

  • A progression from synthesis through modern carbonization techniques to applications gives you a thorough understanding of carbon materials
  • Covers a wide range of precursor materials, preparation techniques, and characteristics to inspire your own development of carbonization techniques, carbon materials and applications
  • Applications-oriented chapters include timely content on hot topics such as the engineering of carbon nanofibers and carbon materials for various energy-related applications

Readership

Research scientists and graduate students in universities, institutes and industrial companies, who are working on and/or interested in carbon materials.

Table of Contents

Introduction

  1. Carbon nanotubes: synthesis and formation
  2. Graphene: synthesis and preparation
  3. Carbonization under pressure
  4. Stress graphitization
  5. Glass-like carbon: its activation and graphitization
  6. Template carbonization: morphology and pore control
  7. Carbon nanofibers via electrospinning
  8. Foaming of carbon (including exfoliation)
  9. Nanoporous carbon membranes
  10. Carbon materials for electrochemical capacitors
  11. Carbon materials in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries
  12. Carbon materials in photocatalysis
  13. Carbon materials for spilled heavy oil recovery
  14. Carbon materials for adsorption of molecules and ions
  15. Highly-oriented graphite with high thermal conductivity
  16. Isotropic high-density graphite for nuclear applications


Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124077898
eBook ISBN:
9780124078383

About the Author

Michio Inagaki

Michio Inagaki is a famous carbon material scientist, who obtained his PhD degree from Nagoya University in 1963. He has worked on carbon materials for more than 50 years. In 2011, he won the Peter A. Thrower Award for Exceptional Contribution to the International Carbon Community.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Hokkaido University, Japan

Feiyu Kang

Feiyu Kang received his PhD from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1997. He is honorary editorial advisory board of international journal CARBON, Joint Chairmen of international symposiums: CARBON2002 (Beijing), Carbon2011 (Shanghai) and 15th International Symposium on Intercalation Compounds (ISIC15), Coordinators of international research projects: Professor M. Inagaki (NSFC-JSPS) and Professor I. Mochida (JST-MOST).

Prof. Kang has investigated graphite and carbon materials since 1988. His research interest includes nano-carbon materials, graphite producing process, porous carbon and nuclear graphite. Prof. Kang had published more than 200 scientific papers and 3 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Tsinghua University, China

Masahiro Toyoda

Affiliations and Expertise

Oita University, Japan

Hidetaka Konno

Affiliations and Expertise

Hokkaido University, Japan

Reviews

"I recommend this book without hesitation to all interested in carbon materials, particularly to those entering the field. It is written at a level appropriate to researchers with a chemistry, physics, or materials background."--MRS Bulletin, November 2014

Ratings and Reviews

