Advanced Materials Science and Engineering of Carbon
1st Edition
Description
Carbon materials are exceptionally diverse in their preparation, structure, texture, and applications. In Advanced Materials Science and Engineering of Carbon, noted carbon scientist Michio Inagaki and his coauthors cover the most recent advances in carbon materials, including new techniques and processes, carbon materials synthesis, and up-to-date descriptions of current carbon-based materials, trends and applications.
Beginning with the synthesis and preparation of nanocarbons, carbon nanotubes, and graphenes, the book then reviews recently developed carbonization techniques, such as templating, electrospinning, foaming, stress graphitization, and the formation of glass-like carbon. The last third of the book is devoted to applications, featuring coverage of carbon materials for energy storage, electrochemical capacitors, lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, and adsorptive storage of hydrogen and methane for environmental protection, photocatalysis, spilled oil recovery, and nuclear applications of isotropic high-density graphite.
Key Features
- A progression from synthesis through modern carbonization techniques to applications gives you a thorough understanding of carbon materials
- Covers a wide range of precursor materials, preparation techniques, and characteristics to inspire your own development of carbonization techniques, carbon materials and applications
- Applications-oriented chapters include timely content on hot topics such as the engineering of carbon nanofibers and carbon materials for various energy-related applications
Readership
Research scientists and graduate students in universities, institutes and industrial companies, who are working on and/or interested in carbon materials.
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Carbon nanotubes: synthesis and formation
- Graphene: synthesis and preparation
- Carbonization under pressure
- Stress graphitization
- Glass-like carbon: its activation and graphitization
- Template carbonization: morphology and pore control
- Carbon nanofibers via electrospinning
- Foaming of carbon (including exfoliation)
- Nanoporous carbon membranes
- Carbon materials for electrochemical capacitors
- Carbon materials in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries
- Carbon materials in photocatalysis
- Carbon materials for spilled heavy oil recovery
- Carbon materials for adsorption of molecules and ions
- Highly-oriented graphite with high thermal conductivity
- Isotropic high-density graphite for nuclear applications
Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077898
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078383
About the Author
Michio Inagaki
Michio Inagaki is a famous carbon material scientist, who obtained his PhD degree from Nagoya University in 1963. He has worked on carbon materials for more than 50 years. In 2011, he won the Peter A. Thrower Award for Exceptional Contribution to the International Carbon Community.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Hokkaido University, Japan
Feiyu Kang
Feiyu Kang received his PhD from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1997. He is honorary editorial advisory board of international journal CARBON, Joint Chairmen of international symposiums: CARBON2002 (Beijing), Carbon2011 (Shanghai) and 15th International Symposium on Intercalation Compounds (ISIC15), Coordinators of international research projects: Professor M. Inagaki (NSFC-JSPS) and Professor I. Mochida (JST-MOST).
Prof. Kang has investigated graphite and carbon materials since 1988. His research interest includes nano-carbon materials, graphite producing process, porous carbon and nuclear graphite. Prof. Kang had published more than 200 scientific papers and 3 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Tsinghua University, China
Masahiro Toyoda
Affiliations and Expertise
Oita University, Japan
Hidetaka Konno
Affiliations and Expertise
Hokkaido University, Japan
Reviews
"I recommend this book without hesitation to all interested in carbon materials, particularly to those entering the field. It is written at a level appropriate to researchers with a chemistry, physics, or materials background."--MRS Bulletin, November 2014