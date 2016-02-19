Advanced Materials 1991-1992, I. Source Book focuses on the properties, characteristics, reactions, applications, and composition of ceramics, composites, and plastics.

The publication first elaborates on ceramics, including markets, materials, applications, processing, equipment, standards, health, safety, the environment, research initiatives, and industry news. Topics include joint ventures/agreements, powder processing, furnaces, bioceramics, electronics, superconductors, oxide films, silica, sensors, and superconductors.

The manuscript also takes a look at composites, as well as markets, materials, applications, processing, non-destructive evaluation, testing, health, safety, and the environment, research initiatives, and industry news. Concerns include restructuring, takeovers and mergers, recycling, health and safety, test development, data generation, manufacturing processes, tooling, coatings, general engineering, aerospace, automotive, and boom in advanced composites. The book then ponders on plastics, including markets, materials, applications, processing, equipment, health, safety, the environment, and industry news.

The publication is a valuable reference for readers interested in the properties, applications, processing, and composition of ceramics, composites, and plastics.