Advanced Materials 1991-1992
1st Edition
I. Source Book
Table of Contents
The Source Book – Executive Summary – an overview of developments in the industry, with details of any trends which have emerged, both in terms of technological developments and commercial activities. Also included are opportunities for, and threats to, companies involved in each industry, as are current and future applications which are of particular importance. Indications are given as to where the industry is currently focusing and where it will focus in the future. Section 3 considers the markets for the relevant industry, discussing the size of and the rate of growth of current and future markets. Trends and inconsistencies in published market reports are also commented on. Sections 4–8 cover technological developments in materials, applications, processing methods and equipment. Sections 8–10 look at testing and standards; health, safety and the environment, and fundamental research. Section 11 discusses commercial activity within each industry [the formation of new companies, expansions and investments, joint ventures, takeovers and mergers, restructuring, name changes and relocation]. Chapter 4 is a summary of the information presented in the preceding chapters, highlighting areas of particular interest and commenting on common trends or differences between the three industries. Chapter 5 is a comprehensive index in two parts. 1 – an index of companies and organizations and 2 – an index of materials, products, applications and equipment. This chapter also forms an integral link between the information presented in the Source Book and that contained in the Directory.
Description
Advanced Materials 1991-1992, I. Source Book focuses on the properties, characteristics, reactions, applications, and composition of ceramics, composites, and plastics.
The publication first elaborates on ceramics, including markets, materials, applications, processing, equipment, standards, health, safety, the environment, research initiatives, and industry news. Topics include joint ventures/agreements, powder processing, furnaces, bioceramics, electronics, superconductors, oxide films, silica, sensors, and superconductors.
The manuscript also takes a look at composites, as well as markets, materials, applications, processing, non-destructive evaluation, testing, health, safety, and the environment, research initiatives, and industry news. Concerns include restructuring, takeovers and mergers, recycling, health and safety, test development, data generation, manufacturing processes, tooling, coatings, general engineering, aerospace, automotive, and boom in advanced composites. The book then ponders on plastics, including markets, materials, applications, processing, equipment, health, safety, the environment, and industry news.
The publication is a valuable reference for readers interested in the properties, applications, processing, and composition of ceramics, composites, and plastics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 15th November 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294001