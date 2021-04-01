Advanced Machining and Finishing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Advanced Machining and Finishing
2. Modern Machining of Difficult to Machine Materials
3. Advanced Machining of Bio-materials and Medical Devices
4. Advances in Micro-Machining
5. Advanced in conventional and Non-conventional High Speed Machining
6. Recent Developments in Spark Erosion based Machining Processes
7. Research Advances in Electrochemical and Chemical Machining Processes
8. Advances in Abrasive Based Machining Processes
9. Advancements in Laser Based Machining Process
10. Developments in Ultrasonic Machining Technique
11. Hybrid Machining and Finishing Processes
(Hybridization in Conventional and Non-Conventional Machining)
12. ELID Grinding, Hybrid Grinding, Electrochemical Discharge Machining, Heat Assisted Machining, Abrasive Assisted Machining, Magnetic Field Assisted Finishing
13. Near Net Shape Machining Techniques
14. Precision Modern Grinding Process
15. Advances in Honing and Lapping Processes
16. Latest Developments in Burnishing Technology
17. Precision Finishing of Gears and Bearings
18. Recent developments in Nanofinishing and Hybrid Nanofinishing Processes
Description
Advanced Machining and Finishing explains the background theory, working principles, technical specifications, and latest developments in a wide range of advanced machining and finishing techniques.Includes valuable technical information, tables of data, and diagrams to assist machinists. Drawing on the work of experts in both academia and industry, the coverage addresses theoretical developments as well as practical improvements from R&D. Covering over 25 important processes, from electro-chemical machining to nano-machining and magnetic field assisted finishing, this is the most complete guide to this subject available. This unique guide will allow readers to compare the characteristics of different processes, understand how they work, and also provides parameters for their effective implementation. This is part of a 4 volume set entitled Handbooks in Advanced Manufacturing. The other 3 address Advanced Welding and Deforming, Additive Manufacturing and Surface Treatment, and Sustainable Manufacturing Processes.
Key Features
- Provides theory, operational parameters, and latest developments in over 25 different machining and finishing processes
- Addresses both traditional and non-traditional machining methods
- Introduces basic concepts in an introductory chapter, helping readers from a range of backgrounds to engage with this subject
Readership
Researchers, post docs and graduate students interested in machining and manufacturing. Machinists and manufacturing engineers in industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174524
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Alokesh Pramanik
Alokesh Pramanik is a Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Curtin University, Australia. His research interests include machining processes and mechanical design, as well as biomaterials, composite materials, and finite element analysis. He is an author of 1 previous book, as well as 9 chapters in edited collections, and 37 refereed journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Curtin University, Australia
Kapil Gupta
Kapil Gupta is working as Associate Professor in the Dept. of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology at University of Johannesburg. He obtained Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with specialization in Advanced Manufacturing from Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India. Advanced machining processes, sustainable manufacturing, green machining, precision engineering and gear technology are the areas of his interest. He has authored several International Journal and Conference articles. He has also authored and edited international books on hybrid machining, advanced gear manufacturing, micro and precision manufacturing, and sustainable manufacturing. He is also serving editorial and advisory boards of international journals and conferences. He is a rated Researcher in South Africa. Currently, he is supervising many Masters and Doctorate students and hosting Postdoctoral Fellows who are conducting research in advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolutions are the major topics he is busy working on at present.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg, South Africa
