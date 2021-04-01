COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advanced Machining and Finishing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128174524

Advanced Machining and Finishing

1st Edition

Editors: Kapil Gupta Alokesh Pramanik Kapil Gupta Alokesh Pramanik
Paperback ISBN: 9780128174524
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

Preface

Advanced Machining

1. Advances in Conventional Machining Processes for Machinability Enhancement of Difficult-to-Machine Materials

2. Advances in Machining of Particulate-Reinforced Metal Matrix Composites

3. Gun Drilling of Difficult to Machine Materials

4. Advancements in Conventional Machining: A Case of Vibration and Heat Assisted Machining of Aerospace Alloys

5. Recent Developments in Spark Erosion based Machining Processes

6. Developments in Abrasive Water Jet Machining Process- From 1980 to 2020

7. Advances in Conventional and Non-Conventional High Speed Machining

8. Hybrid Machining and Finishing Processes

9. Relevance of Micro Machining in Micro Fluidics and Biomedical Devices

10. Advancements in Electrochemical Machining

11. Machining of Polymeric Composite Materials by Water Jet with Abrasive: Defectology and Influence of Cutting Parameters

12. Laser Based Machining- An Advanced Manufacturing Technique for Precision Cutting

13. An Insight on Ultrasonic Machining Technology

　

Advanced Finishing

14. Advances in Burnishing Technology

15. Advanced thermal energy method for finishing precision parts

16. Micro-Nano Surface Texturing, Characterization and Their Impact on Bio-Interfaces

17. Fundamental Understanding and Latest Developments in Magnetic Field Assisted Finishing Processes

18. Laser Surface Texturing as A Finishing Process for Aerospace Alloys

Description

Advanced Machining and Finishing explains the background theory, working principles, technical specifications, and latest developments in a wide range of advanced machining and finishing techniques. The book includes valuable technical information, tables of data, and diagrams to assist machinists. Drawing on the work of experts in both academia and industry, coverage addresses theoretical developments as well as practical improvements from R&D. With over 25 important processes, from electro-chemical machining to nano-machining and magnetic field assisted finishing, this is the most complete guide to this subject available.

This unique guide will allow readers to compare the characteristics of different processes, understand how they work, and provide parameters for their effective implementation. This is part of a 4 volume set entitled Handbooks in Advanced Manufacturing, with the other 3 addressing Advanced Welding and Deforming, Additive Manufacturing and Surface Treatment, and Sustainable Manufacturing Processes.

Key Features

  • Provides the theory, operational parameters, and latest developments in over 25 different machining and finishing processes
  • Addresses both traditional and non-traditional machining methods
  • Introduces basic concepts in an introductory chapter, helping readers from a range of backgrounds to engage with the subject matter

Readership

Researchers, post docs and graduate students interested in machining and manufacturing. Machinists and manufacturing engineers in industry

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128174524

About the Editors

Kapil Gupta

Kapil Gupta is working as Associate Professor in the Dept. of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology at University of Johannesburg. He obtained Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with specialization in Advanced Manufacturing from Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India. Advanced machining processes, sustainable manufacturing, green machining, precision engineering and gear technology are the areas of his interest. He has authored several International Journal and Conference articles. He has also authored and edited international books on hybrid machining, advanced gear manufacturing, micro and precision manufacturing, and sustainable manufacturing. He is also serving editorial and advisory boards of international journals and conferences. He is a rated Researcher in South Africa. Currently, he is supervising many Masters and Doctorate students and hosting Postdoctoral Fellows who are conducting research in advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolutions are the major topics he is busy working on at present.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg, South Africa

Alokesh Pramanik

Alokesh Pramanik is a Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Curtin University, Australia. His research interests include machining processes and mechanical design, as well as biomaterials, composite materials, and finite element analysis. He is an author of 1 previous book, as well as 9 chapters in edited collections, and 37 refereed journal articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Curtin University, Australia

Kapil Gupta

Kapil Gupta is working as Associate Professor in the Dept. of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology at University of Johannesburg. He obtained Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with specialization in Advanced Manufacturing from Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India. Advanced machining processes, sustainable manufacturing, green machining, precision engineering and gear technology are the areas of his interest. He has authored several International Journal and Conference articles. He has also authored and edited international books on hybrid machining, advanced gear manufacturing, micro and precision manufacturing, and sustainable manufacturing. He is also serving editorial and advisory boards of international journals and conferences. He is a rated Researcher in South Africa. Currently, he is supervising many Masters and Doctorate students and hosting Postdoctoral Fellows who are conducting research in advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolutions are the major topics he is busy working on at present.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg, South Africa

Alokesh Pramanik

Alokesh Pramanik is a Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Curtin University, Australia. His research interests include machining processes and mechanical design, as well as biomaterials, composite materials, and finite element analysis. He is an author of 1 previous book, as well as 9 chapters in edited collections, and 37 refereed journal articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Curtin University, Australia

