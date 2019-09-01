Advanced Low-Cost Separation Techniques in Interface Science, Volume 30
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the reduction of separation techniques cost
2. Cost analysis in separation techniques
3. Modern flotation techniques in 2010s
4. Nanobubbles in interface science
5. Low-cost materials in liquid-phase adsorption
6. Low-cost materials in gas-phase adsorption
7. New trends in molecular imprinting techniques
8. Graphenes in separation technology
9. Biopolymers applications for interface technology
10. Reuse of biomaterials
11. Green techniques for wastewaters
12. Modelling in environmental interfaces
13. Advanced oil-spill decontamination techniques
Description
Advanced Low-Cost Separation Techniques in Interface Science, Volume 30 helps scientists and researchers in academia and industry gain expert knowledge on how to use separation techniques at minimal cost and energy usage. It handles a broad range of highly relevant topics, including modern flotation techniques, low-cost materials in liquid-and gas-phase adsorption, new trends in molecular imprinting, graphenes in separation, nanobubbles and biopolymers in interface science, the reuse of biomaterials, green techniques for wastewaters, and modeling in environmental interfaces. The book shows that these techniques can be both attractive for both research and industrial purposes.
It is intended for chemical engineers working in wastewater treatment industries, membrane industries, pharmaceutical industries, textile or tanneries industries, hybrid-topic industries and energy industries.
Key Features
- Focuses on cost and energy saving separation techniques in interface science
- Discusses multiple techniques, including flotation, adsorption, materials synthesis, and more
- Combines, in a single source, separation techniques, advanced methodologies, and the low-cost potential of the techniques
- Describes techniques that are attractive for both research and industrial purposes
Readership
Scientists and researchers in chemical engineering working in wastewater treatment industries, membrane industries, pharmaceutical industries, textile or tanneries industries, hybrid-topic industries, energy industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141786
About the Editors
George Kyzas Editor
Dr. George Z. Kyzas obtained his BSc, MSc and PhD degrees at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Greece). His current interests include the synthesis of various adsorbent materials for the treatment of wastewaters (dyes, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, phenols, etc.). He has published significant scientific papers, books (as author and/or editor), chapters in books, teaching notes and reports. He also acted as guest editor in special issues of journals and presented many works in international conferences. He has been awarded with honors, grants and fellowships for his research career/profile by (i) Research Committee of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (2009, 2013), (ii) National State Scholarships Foundation of Greece (2013), (iii) Stavros Niarchos Foundation (2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Institute of Technology, Kavala, Greece
Athanasios Mitropoulos Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Institute of Technology, Kavala, Greece