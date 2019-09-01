Advanced Low-Cost Separation Techniques in Interface Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128141786

Advanced Low-Cost Separation Techniques in Interface Science, Volume 30

1st Edition

Editors: George Kyzas Athanasios Mitropoulos
Paperback ISBN: 9780128141786
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 212
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to the reduction of separation techniques cost
2. Cost analysis in separation techniques
3. Modern flotation techniques in 2010s
4. Nanobubbles in interface science
5. Low-cost materials in liquid-phase adsorption
6. Low-cost materials in gas-phase adsorption
7. New trends in molecular imprinting techniques
8. Graphenes in separation technology
9. Biopolymers applications for interface technology
10. Reuse of biomaterials
11. Green techniques for wastewaters
12. Modelling in environmental interfaces
13. Advanced oil-spill decontamination techniques

Description

Advanced Low-Cost Separation Techniques in Interface Science, Volume 30 helps scientists and researchers in academia and industry gain expert knowledge on how to use separation techniques at minimal cost and energy usage. It handles a broad range of highly relevant topics, including modern flotation techniques, low-cost materials in liquid-and gas-phase adsorption, new trends in molecular imprinting, graphenes in separation, nanobubbles and biopolymers in interface science, the reuse of biomaterials, green techniques for wastewaters, and modeling in environmental interfaces. The book shows that these techniques can be both attractive for both research and industrial purposes.

It is intended for chemical engineers working in wastewater treatment industries, membrane industries, pharmaceutical industries, textile or tanneries industries, hybrid-topic industries and energy industries.

Key Features

  • Focuses on cost and energy saving separation techniques in interface science
  • Discusses multiple techniques, including flotation, adsorption, materials synthesis, and more
  • Combines, in a single source, separation techniques, advanced methodologies, and the low-cost potential of the techniques
  • Describes techniques that are attractive for both research and industrial purposes

Readership

Scientists and researchers in chemical engineering working in wastewater treatment industries, membrane industries, pharmaceutical industries, textile or tanneries industries, hybrid-topic industries, energy industries

About the Editors

George Kyzas Editor

Dr. George Z. Kyzas obtained his BSc, MSc and PhD degrees at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Greece). His current interests include the synthesis of various adsorbent materials for the treatment of wastewaters (dyes, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, phenols, etc.). He has published significant scientific papers, books (as author and/or editor), chapters in books, teaching notes and reports. He also acted as guest editor in special issues of journals and presented many works in international conferences. He has been awarded with honors, grants and fellowships for his research career/profile by (i) Research Committee of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (2009, 2013), (ii) National State Scholarships Foundation of Greece (2013), (iii) Stavros Niarchos Foundation (2016).

Affiliations and Expertise

Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Institute of Technology, Kavala, Greece

Athanasios Mitropoulos Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Institute of Technology, Kavala, Greece

