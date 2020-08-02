Advanced Lightweight Multifunctional Materials
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: overview of lightweight multifunctional materials
2. Conventional preparation of multifunctional materials
3. Additive manufacturing of multifunctional materials
4. Reinforcement Structural Materials
5. Porous lightweight materials: Environment and energy sustainability
6. Advances of thermochromic and thermoelectric materials
7. Multifunctional materials for shape memory alloys/polymers/ceramics
8. Piezoelectric polymers and composites for multifunctional materials
9. Advances of Electrochromic and electro-rheological materials
10. Progress of Soft Materials: Stretchable functional composites and lightweight materials for structural health monitoring
11. Magnetic field into multifunctional materials: magnetorheological, magnetostrictive and magnetocaloric
12. Multifunctional materials with pH-change/solvent/moisture: smart gels
13. Recent advances of photochromic materials
14. Biomolecular multifunctional materials
15. Challenges and future trends: Functional multi-composites with novel structural and sensing properties
Description
Advanced Lightweight Multifunctional Materials presents the current state-of-the-art on multifunctional materials research, focusing on different morphologies and their preparation and applications. The book emphasizes recent advances on these types of materials as well as their application. Chapters cover porous multifunctional materials, thermochromic and thermoelectric materials, shape memory materials, piezoelectric multifunctional materials, electrochromic and electrorheological, soft materials, magnetic and photochromic materials, and more. The book will be a valuable reference resource for academic researchers and industrial engineers working in the design and manufacture of multifunctional materials, composites and nanocomposites.
Key Features
- Provides detailed information on design, modeling and structural applications
- Focuses on characteristics, processing, design and applications
- Discusses the main types of lightweight multifunctional materials and processing techniques, as well as the physico-chemical insights that can lead to improved performance
Readership
Academic researchers, materials scientists and industrial engineers working in the area of multifunctional materials, composites and nanocomposites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 2nd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185018
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Pedro Costa Editor
Pedro Costa graduated in Physics and obtained his PhD degree in Materials Engineering at the University of Minho, Portugal in 2013. He is currently a researcher at the same university working in polymer-based composites for energy harvesting, sensors and actuator applications. He participates in several international conferences, has published in scientific journals and has one patent registered. His research interests are in the field of polymer-based smart material composites and their applications, including energy harvesting and generation.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minho, Portuga
Carlos Costa Editor
Carlos M. Costa obtained his PhD degree in Physics at the University of Minho, Portugal in 2014. He is currently a researcher at the same university and his work is focused on the development of advanced polymer composites and new materials and formulations for sensors, actuator and energy storage applications including lithium-ion batteries and printed batteries. He has over 100 published papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minho, Portugal
Senentxu Lanceros-Mendez Editor
Prof. S. Lanceros-Mendez is currently the Ikerbasque Professor and Scientific Director at the Basque Center for Materials, Applications and Nanostructures, Leioa, Spain. He is also Associate Professor at the Physics Department of the University of Minho, Portugal (on leave), where he belongs to the Center of Physics. His work is focused in the area of smart and functional materials for sensors and actuators, energy and biomedical applications, with over 450 ISI publications in the field, three edited books, over 14 book chapters and 9 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ikerbasque Professor and Scientific Director at the Basque Center for Materials, Applications and Nanostructures, Leioa, Spain.