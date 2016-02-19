Advanced Lectures in Quantitative Economics summarizes some of the efforts of a second-phase program for first-rate candidates with a Master's degree in economics who wish to continue with a doctoral degree in quantitative economics.

This book is organized into three main topics—macroeconomics, microeconomics, and econometrics. This text specifically discusses the Neo-Keynesian macroeconomics in an open economy, international coordination of monetary policies under alternative exchange-rate regimes, and prospects for global trade imbalances. The post-war developments in labor economics, introduction to overlapping generation models, and measurement of expectations and direct tests of the REH are also elaborated. This monograph likewise covers the dynamic econometric modeling of decisions under uncertainty and fundamental bordered matrix of linear estimation.

This publication is a good reference for students and specialists interested in quantitative economics.