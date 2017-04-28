Advanced Inorganic Chemistry

Narayan S. Hosmane was born in Gokarn, Karnatak state, Southern India, and is a B.S. and M.S. graduate of Karnatak University, India. He obtained a Ph.D. degree in Inorganic Chemistry in 1974 from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, under the supervision of Professor Evelyn Ebsworth. After a brief postdoctoral research training in Professor Frank Glockling's laboratory at the Queen's University of Belfast, he joined the Lambeg Research Institute in Northern Ireland, and then moved to the USA to study carboranes and metallacarboranes. After a brief postdoctoral work with W.E. Hill and F.A. Johnson at Auburn University and then with Russell Grimes at the University of Virginia, in 1979 he joined the faculty at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University where he received a Teaching Excellence Award in 1981. In 1982, he joined the faculty at the Southern Methodist University where he became Professor of Chemistry in 1989. In 1998, he moved to Northern Illinois University and is currently a Distinguished Faculty, Distinguished Research Professor and Inaugural Board of Trustees Professor.

Dr. Hosmane is widely acknowledged to have an international reputation as “one of the world leaders in an interesting, important, and very active area of boron chemistry that is related to Cancer Research” and as “one of the most influential boron chemists practicing today.” Hosmane has received numerous international awards that include but are not limited to the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation’s Senior U.S. Scientist Award twice; the BUSA Award for Distinguished Achievements in Boron Science; the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Distinguished Chair of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad, India; the Gauss Professorship of the Göttingen Academy of Sciences in Germany, Visiting Professor of the Chinese Academy of Sciences for International Senior Scientists; High-End Foreign Expert of SAFEA of China; and Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences. He has published over 325 papers in leading scientific journals and an author of five books on Boron Science, Cancer Therapies, General Chemistry, Boron Chemistry in Organometallics, Catalysis, and Materials and Medicine.