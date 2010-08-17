Advanced Industrial Control Technology
1st Edition
Description
Control engineering seeks to understand physical systems, using mathematical modeling, in terms of inputs, outputs and various components with different behaviors. It has an essential role in a wide range of control systems, from household appliances to space flight. This book provides an in-depth view of the technologies that are implemented in most varieties of modern industrial control engineering.
A solid grounding is provided in traditional control techniques, followed by detailed examination of modern control techniques such as real-time, distributed, robotic, embedded, computer and wireless control technologies. For each technology, the book discusses its full profile, from the field layer and the control layer to the operator layer. It also includes all the interfaces in industrial control systems: between controllers and systems; between different layers; and between operators and systems. It not only describes the details of both real-time operating systems and distributed operating systems, but also provides coverage of the microprocessor boot code, which other books lack.
In addition to working principles and operation mechanisms, this book emphasizes the practical issues of components, devices and hardware circuits, giving the specification parameters, install procedures, calibration and configuration methodologies needed for engineers to put the theory into practice.
Key Features
- Documents all the key technologies of a wide range of industrial control systems
- Emphasizes practical application and methods alongside theory and principles
- An ideal reference for practicing engineers needing to further their understanding of the latest industrial control concepts and techniques
Readership
Practising engineers in the manufacturing, energy, transport and control network industries; postgraduate students in chemical, manufacturing and electrical engineering.
Table of Contents
Industrial Control Systems; Industrial Control Engineering; Sensors and Actuators; Transducers and Valves; Microprocessors; Programmable-logic and Application-specific Integrated Circuits (PLASIC); Industrial Intelligent Controllers; Industrial Process Controllers; Industrial Computers; Industrial Control Networks; Networking Devices; Field System Interfaces; Human-Machine Interfaces; Digital Controller Interfaces; Microprocessor Boot Code; Real-time Operating Systems; Distributed Operating System; Industrial Control System Facility Routines; Industrial Control System Simulation Routines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 842
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 17th August 2010
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778083
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778076
About the Author
Peng Zhang
Peng Zhang is a Professor of Technical Physics at Nanyang Normal University, Peoples Republic of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Technical Physics, Beijing Normal University, P. R. China