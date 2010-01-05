Advanced Imaging Techniques in Brain Tumors, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 19-4
1st Edition
Authors: Pia Sundgren
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718379
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th January 2010
Description
This Neuroimaging publication presents topics on Current brain tumor classification and new concepts; Translation from animal to human in brain tumor research; Brain irradiation – effects on normal brain parenchyma and radiation necrosis; MR perfusion and permeability in high-grade brain tumors; Diffusion concept for survival estimation; Presurgical planning with MR Tractography and functional MR Imaging; Intra-operative brain mapping for tumor resection; Monitoring Responses of Brain Tumors to Treatment with Sodium MRI; Molecular imaging in brain tumors; and Advances and trends in chemotherapy and radiation therapy treatment of brain tumor.
Details
About the Authors
Pia Sundgren Author
