Advanced Health Assessment & Clinical Diagnosis in Primary Care

Take the ‘next step’ in health assessment! Advanced Health Assessment and Clinical Diagnosis in Primary Care, 5th Edition goes beyond basic history and physical examination to help you master the diagnostic reasoning process. You’ll develop this key skill by following assessment guidelines that focus on a specific complaint rather than beginning with a previously established diagnosis or disease entity. Written by advanced practice nursing experts Joyce Dains, Linda Baumann, and Pamela Scheibel, this edition includes new chapters on evidence-based preventive health screening and on heartburn and indigestion, along with a new full-color design. Master the differential diagnosis process outlined in this book, and you’ll be able to accurately diagnose the majority of patients seen in today’s primary care settings.