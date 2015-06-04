Advanced Health Assessment & Clinical Diagnosis in Primary Care
5th Edition
Description
Take the ‘next step’ in health assessment! Advanced Health Assessment and Clinical Diagnosis in Primary Care, 5th Edition goes beyond basic history and physical examination to help you master the diagnostic reasoning process. You’ll develop this key skill by following assessment guidelines that focus on a specific complaint rather than beginning with a previously established diagnosis or disease entity. Written by advanced practice nursing experts Joyce Dains, Linda Baumann, and Pamela Scheibel, this edition includes new chapters on evidence-based preventive health screening and on heartburn and indigestion, along with a new full-color design. Master the differential diagnosis process outlined in this book, and you’ll be able to accurately diagnose the majority of patients seen in today’s primary care settings.
Key Features
- A clear, consistent diagnostic reasoning process takes you to the next step of health assessment — beyond basic history and physical examination to diagnostic reasoning.
- Diagnostic Reasoning: Focused History sections use ‘self-questions’ to walk you through the thinking process involved in obtaining a pertinent, relevant, problem-specific history that will assist in differential diagnosis.
- Diagnostic Reasoning: Focused Physical Examination sections explain how to perform more advanced diagnostic techniques and interpret the findings.
- Key Questions guide you through assessment and toward an accurate diagnosis by listing questions to ask the patient, followed by explanations of what the patient's responses might signify.
- Laboratory and Diagnostic Studies sections outline the types of studies that might be appropriate based on the focused history and focused physical examination.
- Differential Diagnosis sections offer the most common diagnoses for each patient problem and summarize the history and physical examination findings, along with recommended laboratory and diagnostic studies.
- Differential Diagnosis tables provide a quick-reference summary of possible diagnoses for each patient problem.
- Evidence-Based Practice boxes — more than 30 are NEW — summarize the scientific evidence related to the diagnosis of patient problems.
- Alphabetical Table of Contents provides a convenient listing of common health problems.
Table of Contents
PART I: AN INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL REASONING
1. Clinical Reasoning, Differential Diagnosis, Evidence-Based Practice, and Symptom Analysis
2. Evidence-Based Health Screening NEW!
PART II: COMMON SYMPTOMS IN PRIMARY CARE
3. Abdominal Pain
4. Affective Changes
5. Amenorrhea
6. Breast Lumps and Nipple Discharge
7. Breast Pain
8. Chest Pain
9. Confusion in Older Adults
10. Constipation
11. Cough
12. Diarrhea
13. Dizziness
14. Dyspnea
15. Earache
16. Fatigue
17. Fever
18. Genitourinary Problems in Males
19. Headache
20. Heartburn and Indigestion NEW!
21. Hoarseness
22. Lower Extremity Limb Pain NEW! (as a standalone chapter)
23. Upper Extremity Limb Pain NEW! (as a standalone chapter)
24. Low Back Pain (Acute)
25. Nasal Symptoms and Sinus Congestion
26. Palpitations
27. Penile Discharge
28. Rashes and Skin Lesions
29. Rectal Pain, Itching, and Bleeding
30. Red Eye
31. Sleep Problems
32. Sore Throat
33. Syncope
34. Urinary Incontinence
35. Urinary Problems in Females and Children
36. Vaginal Bleeding
37. Vaginal Discharge and Itching
38. Vision Loss
39. Weight Loss/Gain (Unintentional)
PART III: DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING
40. The Abdominal X-Ray
41. The Chest X-Ray
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277280
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323266253
About the Author
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Linda Baumann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin
Pamela Scheibel
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin