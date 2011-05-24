Advanced Health Assessment & Clinical Diagnosis in Primary Care
4th Edition
Description
Designed for advanced practice nurses and advanced practice nursing students, as well as Physician's Assistant students and practitioners, Advanced Health Assessment & Clinical Diagnosis in Primary Care, 4th Edition, is a practical resource that takes you to the "next step" of health assessment, beyond basic history and physical examination and through the diagnostic reasoning process. Accessible and concise, it approaches physical examination by focusing on a specific chief complaint rather than a diagnosis of a disease entity. Each chapter is organized into four major areas: Focused History; Focused Physical Examination; Laboratory and Diagnostic Studies; and Differential Diagnosis. Those who master the diagnostic reasoning process in this text will be able to accurately diagnose the majority of conditions they will see in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Easy-to-follow format with consistent organization improves your ability to understand and accurately perform the different elements of the diagnostic reasoning process:
- Focused History sections walk you through the thinking process involved in obtaining a pertinent, relevant, problem-specific history that will assist in differential diagnosis.
- Key Questions highlight what questions to ask the patient, followed by an explanation of what the patient's responses might signify, to guide you toward an accurate assessment and precise diagnosis.
- Focused Physical Examination sections explain how to conduct more advanced diagnostic techniques and offer interpretations of the findings.
- Laboratory and Diagnostic Studies sections give a brief outline of what types of laboratory or diagnostic studies would be appropriate for the chief complaint or suspected diagnosis.
- Differential Diagnosis sections contain the most common differential diagnoses for each chief complaint and summarize the history and physical examination findings, along with the laboratory and diagnostic studies indicated.
- Differential Diagnosis tables offer an at-a-glance summary of possible diagnoses.
Table of Contents
PART I. AN INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL REASONING
1. Clinical Reasoning, Differential Diagnosis, and Evidence-Based Practice
PART II. COMMON SYMPTOMS IN PRIMARY CARE
2. Abdominal Pain
3. Affective Changes
4. Amenorrhea
5. Breast Lumps and Nipple Discharge
6. Breast Pain
7. Chest Pain
8. Confusion in Older Adults
9. Constipation
10. Cough
11. Diarrhea
12. Dizziness
13. Dyspnea
14. Earache
15. Fatigue
16. Fever
17. Genitourinary Problems in Males
18. Headache
19. Hoarseness
20. Limb Pain
21. Low Back Pain, Acute
22. Nasal Symptoms and Sinus Congestion
23. Palpitations (NEW!)
24. Penile Discharge
25. Rashes and Skin Lesions
26. Rectal Pain, Itching, and Bleeding
27. Red Eye
28. Sleep Problems
29. Sore Throat
30. Syncope
31. Urinary Incontinence
32. Urinary Problems in Females and Children
33. Vaginal Bleeding
34. Vaginal Discharge and Itching
35. Vision Loss
36. Weight Loss/Gain (Unintentional) (NEW!)
PART III. DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING
37. The Chest X-ray
38. The Abdominal X-ray (NEW!)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 24th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085038
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226974
About the Author
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Linda Baumann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin
Pamela Scheibel
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin