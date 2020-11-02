Section I: Fabrication of Biopolymers and Bio-composites

1. Introduction to advanced green materials

2. Processing of advanced green materials

3. Characterization of advanced green materials

Section II: Engineering of Biopolymers and Bio-composites

4. Biopolymers, biocomposites and its types

5. Fabrication and characterization of Chitosan based green materials

6. Fabrication and characterization of cellulose based green materials

7. Fabrication and characterization of carrageenan based green materials

8. Fabrication and characterization of starch based green materials

9. Fabrication and characterization of alginate based green materials

10. Fabrication and characterization of PVA based green materials

11. Fabrication and characterization of Polylactic acid based green materials

Section III: Surface Chemistry of Biopolymers and Bio-composites

12. Methods of engineering of biopolymers and biocomposites

Section IV: Hybrid Biopolymers and Bio-composites

13. physical and chemical modification of biopolymers and biocomposites

Section V: Bioactive and biodegradable materials

14. Hybrid biopolymer and biocomposites and its impact

Section VI: Bio-inert polymers and composites

15. Fabrication of bio-active and biodegradable materials-its impact

Section VII: Natural polymer and composites: advanced applications

16. development and processing of bio-inert polymers and composites

Section VIII: Biopolymers and Bio-composites for Environment

17. Advanced applications of natural materials in biomedical applications

18. Advanced applications of green materials in environmental applications

19. Advanced applications of green materials in electrical and electronic applications

20. Advanced applications of green materials in construction applications

21. Advanced applications of green materials in energy applications

22. Advanced applications of green materials in catalysis applications

23. Advanced applications of green materials in food industry applications

Section IX: Cytotoxicity and biocompatibility of natural materials

24. Advanced applications of green materials in removal of heavy metals

25. Advanced applications of green materials in organic dyes

26. Advanced applications of green materials in detection of contaminants in environment

27. Cytotoxicity and biocompatibility of advanced green materials

Section X: Future of Biopolymers and Bio-composites

28. Future prospective of advanced green materials