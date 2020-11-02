Advanced Green Materials
1st Edition
Fabrication, Characterization and Applications of Biopolymers and Biocomposites
Table of Contents
Section I: Fabrication of Biopolymers and Bio-composites
1. Introduction to advanced green materials
2. Processing of advanced green materials
3. Characterization of advanced green materials
Section II: Engineering of Biopolymers and Bio-composites
4. Biopolymers, biocomposites and its types
5. Fabrication and characterization of Chitosan based green materials
6. Fabrication and characterization of cellulose based green materials
7. Fabrication and characterization of carrageenan based green materials
8. Fabrication and characterization of starch based green materials
9. Fabrication and characterization of alginate based green materials
10. Fabrication and characterization of PVA based green materials
11. Fabrication and characterization of Polylactic acid based green materials
Section III: Surface Chemistry of Biopolymers and Bio-composites
12. Methods of engineering of biopolymers and biocomposites
Section IV: Hybrid Biopolymers and Bio-composites
13. physical and chemical modification of biopolymers and biocomposites
Section V: Bioactive and biodegradable materials
14. Hybrid biopolymer and biocomposites and its impact
Section VI: Bio-inert polymers and composites
15. Fabrication of bio-active and biodegradable materials-its impact
Section VII: Natural polymer and composites: advanced applications
16. development and processing of bio-inert polymers and composites
Section VIII: Biopolymers and Bio-composites for Environment
17. Advanced applications of natural materials in biomedical applications
18. Advanced applications of green materials in environmental applications
19. Advanced applications of green materials in electrical and electronic applications
20. Advanced applications of green materials in construction applications
21. Advanced applications of green materials in energy applications
22. Advanced applications of green materials in catalysis applications
23. Advanced applications of green materials in food industry applications
Section IX: Cytotoxicity and biocompatibility of natural materials
24. Advanced applications of green materials in removal of heavy metals
25. Advanced applications of green materials in organic dyes
26. Advanced applications of green materials in detection of contaminants in environment
27. Cytotoxicity and biocompatibility of advanced green materials
Section X: Future of Biopolymers and Bio-composites
28. Future prospective of advanced green materials
Description
Biopolymers and biocomposites occupy an exceptional position in the exciting new world of novel biomaterials. Considering their sustainability, non-toxic properties, and their ability to have tailored properties and functions they should be considered as a smart candidate in the advancement of biomaterials technology. Advanced Green Materials: Fabrication, Characterization and Applications of Biopolymers and Biocomposites looks at their extraction, purification, modification, and processing for various industrial, biomedical, pharmaceutical, and construction applications.
The book summarizes in a comprehensive manner, recent technical research accomplishments in natural materials either naturally available or synthesized. It discusses various aspects of natural materials from the point of view of the chemistry and engineering. The book is unique with contributions from experts working on hybrid biopolymers and bio- composites, bioactive and biodegradable materials, bio-inert polymers and composites, natural polymer and composites and metallic natural materials.
Advanced biocomposite materials continue to become increasingly popular and important for a broad range of different science and engineering applications. In the race to exploit the unique mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties of these materials, researchers must also address new challenges to predict, understand, and manage the potentially adverse effects they could have on the environment and human lives. Advanced Green Materials: Fabrication, Characterization and Applications of Biopolymers and Biocomposites describes recent developments and applications of biopolymers and biocomposites for application in various industrial fields. The chapters include original research and latest reviews in similar fields. The book will be a useful reference for scientists, academicians, research scholars and biotechnologists.
Key Features
- Covers all types of biopolymers and advanced industrial applications from packaging to biomedical therapeutics
- Discusses the shift from research to industrial large-scale application of biopolymers and biocomposites
- Emphasis on new strategic trends such as bio-based and biodegradable additives for bioplastics, PHAs, new lignin-based biopolymers and new polymers based on terpenes and biosensor applications
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers working in the field of biopolymers, biocomposites, bionanocomposites, nanotechnology, biomedical engineering, nanochemistry, chemistry, environmental and materials science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 810
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199886
About the Editors
Shakeel Ahmed
Shakeel Ahmed is working as an Assistant Professor at Department of Chemistry, Government Degree College Mendhar, India and Assistant Professor in Chemistry, Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, India. He has published several research publications in area of green materials and nanomaterials for various applications including biomedical, packaging, sensors, and water treatment. He is a member of Royal Society of Chemistry (MRSC), UK, member of American Chemical Society and life member of Asian Polymer Association and Society of Materials Chemistry (India). He has published several books with publishers of international repute. His work has been cited more than 2800 times and having h-index of 17.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Government Degree College Mendhar, Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir and Assistant Professor in Chemistry, Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, India
