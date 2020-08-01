Advanced Free Radical Reactions for Organic Synthesis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128202203

Advanced Free Radical Reactions for Organic Synthesis

2nd Edition

Authors: Hideo Togo
Paperback ISBN: 9780128202203
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 460
Description

Fundamentals of Free Radicals and Synthetic Strategies for Organic Synthesis, Second Edition presents the most recent advances and useful free radical reactions for synthetic organic chemists. This new and updated edition reviews information on all types of practical radical reactions, e.g. cyclizations, additions, hydrogen-atom abstractions and decarboxylation reactions. The book provides experimental details for the most important reactions as well as numerous references to the original literature. By covering both the fundamentals and synthetic applications, it is suitable for both new and experienced researchers, chemists, biochemists, natural product chemists and graduate students.

Key Features

  • Introduces and reviews the use of radicals to perform synthetic transformations
  • Includes practical details on the most important synthetic methods
  • Contains numerous references to primary literature
  • New edition reviews all types of practical radical reactions, including cyclizations, additions, hydrogen-atom abstractions and decarboxylation reactions

Readership

Researchers and graduate students working in organic chemistry, in both academia and industry

Table of Contents

  1. Fundamentals for Free Radicals
    2. Functional Group Transformation
    3. Intramolecular Radical Cyclizations
    4. Intermolecular Radical Addition Reactions
    5. Alkylation of Aromatics and Heteroaromatics
    6. Intramolecular Hydrogen-Atom Abstraction
    7. Synthetic Uses of Free Radicals for Nucleosides and Sugars
    8. Barton Decarboxylation Reaction with Carboxylic Acids
    9. Whol-Ziegler Reaction and Fenton Reaction
    10. Free Radical Reactions with Metal Hydrides
    11. 1,2-Rearrangement of Acyloxy and Related Groups
    12. Stereoselective Radical Reactions
    13. Free Radicals Related to Biology
    14. Synthetic Uses of Free Radicals for Natural Products and Pharmaceuticals

About the Author

Hideo Togo

Dr. Togo obtained his Ph. D in 1983 under the supervision of Professor Shigeru Oae (sulfur chemist) at Tsukuba University. He became a post-doctoral fellow at University of Lausanne in Switzerland (1983 to 1984) and ICSN in CNRS (The late Professor Sir Derek H. R. Barton; Novel-Prize Winner) in France (1984 to 1985). He became a research associate at Tsukuba University in 1987 and then at the present university in 1989, where he became an associate professor in 1994 and then a full professor since 2005. His research interests are the chemistry of novel reactions with molecular iodine and trivalent iodines, and with free radicals for organic synthesis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chiba University, Japan

