Advanced Food Analysis Tools
1st Edition
Biosensors and Nanotechnology
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Food safety is a global health goal and the food industry is the main party concerned with the presence of food residues, where failure to detect a harmful compound may lead to a dreadful effect. Food contamination is mainly caused by harmful substances and biological organisms, for example bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which take a major crisis on human health. The lack of specific, low-cost, rapid, sensitive, and easy detection of harmful compounds has resulted in the development of electrochemical technology. Advanced Food Analysis Tools offers innovative tools using this technology reinforcing the biosensor’s able to perform and applicable on-site detection.
Key Features
- Includes the most recent and innovative biosensor and nanotechnology for the food industry
- Applies the most current trends in food analysis research
- Presents opportunities for unique electrochemical tools to enhance performance
Readership
Scientists in the field of food science and engineering. Food science and engineering graduates and post graduates, researchers, teachers, and food entrepreneurs (industry)
Table of Contents
1. Introduction of Biosensor and nanotechnology
2. Biosensor and nanotechnology: Past, present and future in food research
Biosensor for detection of food borne pathogen and chemical residues
3. Recent advances in food engineering for detection bacteria pathogens
4. Novel biosensors for the rapid detection of in parasite foods
5. Carbon nanomaterials as new tools for diagnosis of viral food borne pathogens
6. Nanotechnological tools for the rapid in the field detection of fungal toxin food borne pathogens
7. Biosensor application for detection of chemical contamination in food
Biosensor and nanotechnology application food analysis
8. Optical biosensors with nanotechnology for food applications
9. Electrochemical‐based biosensor technologies in food analysis
10. Nanotechnology based on microfluidic devices lab-on-a-chip for food analysis
11. Application of nanomaterials biosensor in food analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205914
About the Editor
Rovina Kobun
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition, Universiti Malaysia Sabah