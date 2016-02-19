Advanced Engineering Thermodynamics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080207186, 9781483139197

Advanced Engineering Thermodynamics

2nd Edition

Thermodynamics and Fluid Mechanics Series

Authors: Rowland S. Benson
Editors: W. A. Woods
eBook ISBN: 9781483139197
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 358
Description

Advanced Engineering Thermodynamics, Second Edition is a five-chapter text that covers some basic thermodynamic concepts, including thermodynamic system equilibrium, thermodynamic properties, and thermodynamic application to special systems.

Chapter 1 introduces the concept of equilibrium, maximum work of thermodynamic systems, development of Gibbs and Helmholtz functions, thermodynamic system equilibrium, and conditions for stability and spontaneous change. Chapter 2 deals with the general thermodynamic relations for systems of constant chemical composition; the development of Maxwell relations; the derivatives of specific heats; coefficients of h, p, T, Clausius-Clapeyron equations; the Joule-Thomson effect; and application of van der Waals gas-inversion curves to liquefaction system. Chapters 3 and 4 describe the thermodynamics of ideal gases, ideal gas mixtures, and gas mixtures with variable composition. These chapters also discuss processes involving dissociation-Lighthill ideal dissociating gas, extension to ionization and real gas effects, and characteristics of "frozen" and equilibrium flows. Chapter 5 surveys the thermodynamics of elastic systems, surface tension, magnetic systems, reversible electrical cell, and fuel cell. This chapter also provides an introduction to irreversible thermodynamics, Onsager reciprocal relation, and the concept of thermoelectricity.

This book will prove useful to undergraduate mechanical engineering students and other engineering students taking courses in thermodynamics and fluid mechanics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Editorial Introduction

1. Equilibrium of Thermodynamic Systems

Notation

Concept of Equilibrium, Spontaneous Change and Criterion of Stability

Equilibrium of System

Equilibrium of System Obeying Van der Waals' Equation of State

Exercises

2. Thermodynamic Properties of Systems of Constant Chemical Composition

Notation

Thermodynamic Properties

Equation of State

Law of Corresponding States

Thermodynamic Relations for Pure Substance

Applications of Thermodynamic Relations

Relationships Between the Specific Heats at Constant Volume and the Specific Heats at Constant Pressure

The Clausius-Clapeyron Equation

Liquefaction of Gases

Exercises

3. Thermodynamic Properties of Systems of Constant Chemical Composition

Notation

State Equation for all Ideal Gases

The Internal Energy and Enthalpy of an Ideal Gas

Entropy of an Ideal Gas - The Third Law of Thermodynamics

The Gibbs Free Energy Function for an Ideal Gas

Mixtures of Ideal Gases

Heats of Reaction or Calorific Values and Adiabatic Combustion

Heats of Formation and Hess1 s Law

Entropy of Ideal Gas Mixtures

Exercises

4. Thermodynamic Properties of Gas Mixtures with Variable Composition

Notation

Thermodynamic Relations for Mixtures of Variable Composition

The Chemical Potential

Chemical Stoichiometry and Dissociation

Chemical Equilibrium

The Relationship Between the Equilibrium Constant and the Heat of Reaction - Van't Hoff s Equation

Methods for Calculating Equilibrium Constants

The Calculation of Temperature Rise in a Combustion Reaction with Dissociation

The Lighthill Ideal Dissociating Gas

Ionization of Monatomic Gases

Non-Equilibrium Processes - Equilibrium and Frozen Flows

Exercises

5. Application of Thermodynamics to Special Systems

Notation

Elastic Systems

Systems with Surface Tension

Reversible Cell

Fuel Cell

Magnetic Systems

Steady State or Irreversible Thermodynamics

Thermoelectricity

Exercises

Appendix

Table A.1. Polynomial Coefficients

Table A.2. Ideal Gas Properties 0-6000°K 272

Table A.3. Ideal Gas Heats of Reaction 0-6000°K

Table A.4. Ideal Gas Reaction Equilibrium Constants 500-6000°K

Answers

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Rowland S. Benson

About the Editor

W. A. Woods

