Advanced Engineering Thermodynamics
2nd Edition
Thermodynamics and Fluid Mechanics Series
Description
Advanced Engineering Thermodynamics, Second Edition is a five-chapter text that covers some basic thermodynamic concepts, including thermodynamic system equilibrium, thermodynamic properties, and thermodynamic application to special systems.
Chapter 1 introduces the concept of equilibrium, maximum work of thermodynamic systems, development of Gibbs and Helmholtz functions, thermodynamic system equilibrium, and conditions for stability and spontaneous change. Chapter 2 deals with the general thermodynamic relations for systems of constant chemical composition; the development of Maxwell relations; the derivatives of specific heats; coefficients of h, p, T, Clausius-Clapeyron equations; the Joule-Thomson effect; and application of van der Waals gas-inversion curves to liquefaction system. Chapters 3 and 4 describe the thermodynamics of ideal gases, ideal gas mixtures, and gas mixtures with variable composition. These chapters also discuss processes involving dissociation-Lighthill ideal dissociating gas, extension to ionization and real gas effects, and characteristics of "frozen" and equilibrium flows. Chapter 5 surveys the thermodynamics of elastic systems, surface tension, magnetic systems, reversible electrical cell, and fuel cell. This chapter also provides an introduction to irreversible thermodynamics, Onsager reciprocal relation, and the concept of thermoelectricity.
This book will prove useful to undergraduate mechanical engineering students and other engineering students taking courses in thermodynamics and fluid mechanics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editorial Introduction
1. Equilibrium of Thermodynamic Systems
Notation
Concept of Equilibrium, Spontaneous Change and Criterion of Stability
Equilibrium of System
Equilibrium of System Obeying Van der Waals' Equation of State
Exercises
2. Thermodynamic Properties of Systems of Constant Chemical Composition
Notation
Thermodynamic Properties
Equation of State
Law of Corresponding States
Thermodynamic Relations for Pure Substance
Applications of Thermodynamic Relations
Relationships Between the Specific Heats at Constant Volume and the Specific Heats at Constant Pressure
The Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
Liquefaction of Gases
Exercises
3. Thermodynamic Properties of Systems of Constant Chemical Composition
Notation
State Equation for all Ideal Gases
The Internal Energy and Enthalpy of an Ideal Gas
Entropy of an Ideal Gas - The Third Law of Thermodynamics
The Gibbs Free Energy Function for an Ideal Gas
Mixtures of Ideal Gases
Heats of Reaction or Calorific Values and Adiabatic Combustion
Heats of Formation and Hess1 s Law
Entropy of Ideal Gas Mixtures
Exercises
4. Thermodynamic Properties of Gas Mixtures with Variable Composition
Notation
Thermodynamic Relations for Mixtures of Variable Composition
The Chemical Potential
Chemical Stoichiometry and Dissociation
Chemical Equilibrium
The Relationship Between the Equilibrium Constant and the Heat of Reaction - Van't Hoff s Equation
Methods for Calculating Equilibrium Constants
The Calculation of Temperature Rise in a Combustion Reaction with Dissociation
The Lighthill Ideal Dissociating Gas
Ionization of Monatomic Gases
Non-Equilibrium Processes - Equilibrium and Frozen Flows
Exercises
5. Application of Thermodynamics to Special Systems
Notation
Elastic Systems
Systems with Surface Tension
Reversible Cell
Fuel Cell
Magnetic Systems
Steady State or Irreversible Thermodynamics
Thermoelectricity
Exercises
Appendix
Table A.1. Polynomial Coefficients
Table A.2. Ideal Gas Properties 0-6000°K 272
Table A.3. Ideal Gas Heats of Reaction 0-6000°K
Table A.4. Ideal Gas Reaction Equilibrium Constants 500-6000°K
Answers
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139197