Advanced Engineering Thermodynamics, Second Edition is a five-chapter text that covers some basic thermodynamic concepts, including thermodynamic system equilibrium, thermodynamic properties, and thermodynamic application to special systems.

Chapter 1 introduces the concept of equilibrium, maximum work of thermodynamic systems, development of Gibbs and Helmholtz functions, thermodynamic system equilibrium, and conditions for stability and spontaneous change. Chapter 2 deals with the general thermodynamic relations for systems of constant chemical composition; the development of Maxwell relations; the derivatives of specific heats; coefficients of h, p, T, Clausius-Clapeyron equations; the Joule-Thomson effect; and application of van der Waals gas-inversion curves to liquefaction system. Chapters 3 and 4 describe the thermodynamics of ideal gases, ideal gas mixtures, and gas mixtures with variable composition. These chapters also discuss processes involving dissociation-Lighthill ideal dissociating gas, extension to ionization and real gas effects, and characteristics of "frozen" and equilibrium flows. Chapter 5 surveys the thermodynamics of elastic systems, surface tension, magnetic systems, reversible electrical cell, and fuel cell. This chapter also provides an introduction to irreversible thermodynamics, Onsager reciprocal relation, and the concept of thermoelectricity.

This book will prove useful to undergraduate mechanical engineering students and other engineering students taking courses in thermodynamics and fluid mechanics.