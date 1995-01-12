Advanced Engine Technology
1st Edition
Description
A book for students and lecturers covering all types of automobile engine, 'Advanced Engine Technology' provides a comprehensive reference for anyone studying the way in which modern vehicle engines work, and why they are designed as they are. The author deals with the full range of engines encountered in production vehicles (petrol and diesel), in a clear and simple way.
Key Features
Over 1200 superb diagrams of individual parts and whole assemblies Coverage of all engine configurations in commercial production Up-to-date treatment of electronic engine management and emission control
Readership
BTEC National and Higher National students taking Motor Vehicle Engineering; undergraduates on Automotive Engineering courses; Engineering graduates taking engine or vehicle options
Table of Contents
Valves and camshafts
Camshaft chain belt and gear train drives
Engine balance and vibration
Combustion chamber design and engine performance
Induction and exhaust systems
Supercharging systems
Carburreted fuel systems
Petrol injection systems
Ignition systems
Engine testing equipment
Diesel in-line fuel injection pump systems
Diesel rotary and unit injector fuel injection pump systems
Emission control
Cooling and lubrication systems
Alternative power sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 12th January 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340568224
About the Author
Heinz Heisler
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer, School of Transport Studies, Willesden College of Technology, London, UK
Reviews
"A useful addition to any automotive engineering collection... highly recommended." --Choice