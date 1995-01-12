Advanced Engine Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340568224

Advanced Engine Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Heinz Heisler
Paperback ISBN: 9780340568224
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th January 1995
Page Count: 808
Description

A book for students and lecturers covering all types of automobile engine, 'Advanced Engine Technology' provides a comprehensive reference for anyone studying the way in which modern vehicle engines work, and why they are designed as they are. The author deals with the full range of engines encountered in production vehicles (petrol and diesel), in a clear and simple way.

Key Features

Over 1200 superb diagrams of individual parts and whole assemblies Coverage of all engine configurations in commercial production Up-to-date treatment of electronic engine management and emission control

Readership

BTEC National and Higher National students taking Motor Vehicle Engineering; undergraduates on Automotive Engineering courses; Engineering graduates taking engine or vehicle options

Table of Contents

Valves and camshafts
Camshaft chain belt and gear train drives
Engine balance and vibration
Combustion chamber design and engine performance
Induction and exhaust systems
Supercharging systems
Carburreted fuel systems
Petrol injection systems
Ignition systems
Engine testing equipment
Diesel in-line fuel injection pump systems
Diesel rotary and unit injector fuel injection pump systems
Emission control
Cooling and lubrication systems
Alternative power sources

About the Author

Heinz Heisler

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer, School of Transport Studies, Willesden College of Technology, London, UK

Reviews

"A useful addition to any automotive engineering collection... highly recommended." --Choice

