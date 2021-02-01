Advanced Distributed Consensus for Multiagent Systems
1st Edition
Description
Consensus control in multiagent systems is becoming increasingly popular among researchers due to its applicability in analyzing and designing coordination behaviors among agents in multiagent framework. Multiagent systems have been a fascinating subject amongst researchers as their practical applications span multiple fields ranging from robotics, control theory, systems biology, evolutionary biology, power systems, social and political systems to mention a few.
Advanced Distributed Consensus for Multiagent Systems contributes to the further development of advanced distributed consensus methods for different classes of multiagent methods. It expands the field of coordinated multiagent dynamic systems including swarms, multi-vehicle and swarm robotics that has become increasingly popular in recent years.
The book addresses advanced distributed methods for this important topic of multiagent systems. The main goal is to provide a high-level treatment of the consensus problem to different versions MAS while preserving systematic analysis of the material and providing account to the math development in a unified way. This book is suitable for graduate courses in electrical, mechanical and computer science departments
Key Features
- Gathers together the theoretical preliminaries and fundamental issues related to multiagent systems
- Provides coherent results on adopting multiagent framework for critically examining problems in smart microgrid systems
- Presents advanced analysis of multiagent systems under cyber-physical attacks and develops resilient control strategies to guarantee safe operation
Readership
Senior undergraduate; graduate in engineering and computer science. Process engineers, designers
Table of Contents
1. An Overview
2. Consensus over Fixed Networks
3. Consensus in Multiagent Systems over Time-Varying Networks
4. Distributed Consensus of Multiagent Systems
5. Consensus over Vulnerable Networks
6. Consensus on State-Dependent Fuzzy Graphs
7. Distributed Consensus on State-Dependent Evolutionary Graphs
8. Multivehicle Cooperative Control
9. Path Planning in Autonomous Ground Vehicles
10. Path Planning in Autonomous Aerial Vehicles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211861
About the Authors
Magdi Mahmoud
Magdi S. Mahmoud is Distinguished Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. He is the recipient of two national, one regional, and several university prizes for outstanding research in engineering and applied mathematics. He is a fellow of the IEE, a senior member of the IEEE and the CEI (United Kingdom), and a registered consultant engineer of information engineering and systems (Egypt). He is currently actively engaged in teaching and research in the development of modern methods for distributed control and filtering, networked control systems, triggering mechanisms in dynamical systems, fault-tolerant systems, and information technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Systems Engineering Department, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Mojeed Oyedeji
Mojeed Oyedeji is currently a Ph.D candidate in the department of systems engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with interests in distributed control systems, graph theory, game theory, predictive control and optimization. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Masters Degree in Systems Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Systems Engineering Department, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Yuanqing Xia
Yuanqing Xia graduated from the Department of Mathematics in 1991. He received his M.S. degree in Fundamental Mathematics in 1998 and his Ph.D. degree in Control Theory and Control Engineering in 2001. Since July 2004, he has been with the School of Automation, Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing, first as an Associate Professor, then, since 2008, as a Professor. In 2012, he was appointed as Xu Teli Distinguished Professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, then in 2016, as Chair Professor. In 2012, he obtained the National Science Foundation for Distinguished Young Scholars of China, and in 2016, he was honoured as the Yangtze River Scholar Distinguished Professor and was supported by National High Level Talents Special Support Plan (“Million People Plan”) by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. He is now the dean of School of Automation, Beijing Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing Institute of Technology, School of Automation, Beijing, China
