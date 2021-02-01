Consensus control in multiagent systems is becoming increasingly popular among researchers due to its applicability in analyzing and designing coordination behaviors among agents in multiagent framework. Multiagent systems have been a fascinating subject amongst researchers as their practical applications span multiple fields ranging from robotics, control theory, systems biology, evolutionary biology, power systems, social and political systems to mention a few.

Advanced Distributed Consensus for Multiagent Systems contributes to the further development of advanced distributed consensus methods for different classes of multiagent methods. It expands the field of coordinated multiagent dynamic systems including swarms, multi-vehicle and swarm robotics that has become increasingly popular in recent years.

The book addresses advanced distributed methods for this important topic of multiagent systems. The main goal is to provide a high-level treatment of the consensus problem to different versions MAS while preserving systematic analysis of the material and providing account to the math development in a unified way. This book is suitable for graduate courses in electrical, mechanical and computer science departments