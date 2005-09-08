Advanced Derivatives Pricing and Risk Management

I Pricing Theory and Risk Management 11 1 Pricing Theory 13 1.1 Single Period, Finite Financial Models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 1.2 Continuous state spaces . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 1.3 Multivariate Continuous Distributions: Basic Tools . . . . . . . . . . 28 1.4 Brownian Motion, Martingales and Stochastic Integrals . . . . . . . . 35 1.5 Stochastic Differential Equations and Ito’s formula . . . . . . . . . . 46 1.6 Geometric Brownian Motion . . .52 1.7 Forwards and European Calls and Puts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 1.8 Static Hedging and Replication of Exotic Payoffs . . . . . . . . . . . 68 1.9 Continuous Time Financial Models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77 1.10 Dynamic Hedging and Derivative Asset Pricing in Continuous Time . 84 1.11 Hedging with Forwards and Futures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 90 1.12 Pricing formulas of the Black-Scholes type . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96 1.13 Partial Differential Equations for Pricing Functions and Kernels . . . 108 1.14 American Options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 114 1.14.1 Arbitrage-Free Pricing and Optimal Stopping Time Formulation 114 1.14.2 Perpetual American Options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125 1.14.3 Properties of the Early-Exercise Boundary . . . . . . . . . . . 127 1.14.4 The PDE and Integral Equation Formulation . . . . . . . . . 129 2 Fixed Income Instruments 135 2.1 Bonds, Futures, Forwards and Swaps . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135 2.1.1 Bonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135 2.1.2 Forward rate agreements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 138 2.1.3 Floating rate notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139 2.1.4 Plain-Vanilla Swaps . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140 2.1.5 Constructing the discount curve . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 141 2.2 Pricing measures and Black-Scholes formulas . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143 2.2.1 Stock options with stochastic interest rates. . . . . . . . . . . 144 2.2.2 Swaptions. . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145 2.2.3 Caplets. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146 2.2.4 Options on Bonds. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 147 2.2.5 Futures-forward price spread . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 147 2.2.6 Bond futures options . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . 149 2.3 One-factor models for the short rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151 2.3.1 Bond pricing equation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151 2.3.2 Hull-White, Ho-Lee and Vasicek Models . . . . . . . . . . . 152 2.3.3 Cox-Ingersoll-Ross model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 158 2.3.4 Flesaker-Hughston model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 163 2.4 Multifactor models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 166 2.4.1 HJM with no-arbitrage constraints . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 167 2.4.2 BGMJ with no-arbitrage constraints . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 169 2.5 Real World Interest Rate Models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171 3 Advanced Topics in Pricing Theory: Exotic Options and State Dependent Models 175 3.1 Introduction to Barrier Options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 177 3.2 Single-Barrier Kernels for the Simplest Model: The Wiener Process . 179 3.2.1 Driftless Case . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 179 3.2.2 Brownian Motion with Drift . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 185 3.3 Pricing Kernels and European Barrier Option Formulas for Geometric Brownian Motion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 187 3.4 First Passage Time . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 196 3.5 Pricing Kernels and Barrier Option Formulas for Linear and Quadratic Volatility Models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200 3.5.1 Linear Volatility Models Revisited . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200 3.5.2 Quadratic Volatility Models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 208 3.6 Green’s Functions Method for Diffusion Kernels . . . . . . . . . . . 219 3.6.1 Eigenfunction Expansions for the Green’s Function and the Transition Density . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 228 3.7 Kernels for the Bessel Process . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 230 3.7.1 The Barrier-free Kernel: No Absorption . . . . . . . . . . . . 231 3.7.2 The Case of Two Finite Barriers with Absorption . . . . . . . 234 3.7.3 The Case of a Single Upper Finite Barrier with Absorption . . 238 3.7.4 The Case of a Single Lower Finite Barrier with Absorption . . 241 3.8 New Families of Analytical Pricing Formulas: “From x-Space to FSpace” . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242 3.8.1 Transformation Reduction Methodology . . . . . . . . . . . . 243 3.8.2 Bessel Families of State Dependent Volatility Models . . . . . 249 3.8.3 The 4-Parameter Sub-Family of Bessel Models . . . . . . . . 252 3.8.3.1 Recovering the CEV Model . . . . . . . . . . . . . 256 3.8.3.2 Recovering Quadratic Models . . . . . . . . . . . . 259 3.8.4 Conditions for Absorption or Probability Conservation . . . . 261 3.8.5 Barrier Pricing Formulas for Multi-Parameter Volatility Models 264 3.9 Appendix A: Proof of Lemma 3.1 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 268 3.10 Appendix B: Alternative Proof of Theorem 3.1 . . . . . . . . . . . . 270 3.11 Appendix C: Some Properties of Bessel Functions . . . . . . . . . . . 272 CONTENTS 7 4 Numerical Methods for Value-at-Risk 275 4.1 Risk Factor Models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 279 4.1.1 The lognormal model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 279 4.1.2 The asymmetric Student’s t model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 280 4.1.3 The Parzen model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 282 4.1.4 Multivariate models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 284 4.2 Portfolio Models . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 286 4.2.1 _-approximation . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . 287 4.2.2 -approximation . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . 289 4.3 Statistical estimations for -portfolios . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 291 4.3.1 Portfolio decomposition and portfolio dependent estimation . 291 4.3.2 Testing independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 293 4.3.3 A few implementation issues . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 295 4.4 Numerical methods for __-portfolios . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 297 4.4.1 Monte Carlo methods and variance reduction . . . . . . . . . 297 4.4.2 Moment methods . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . 300 4.4.3 Fourier Transform of the Moment Generating Function . . . . 303 4.5 The fast convolution method . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 305 4.5.1 The pdf of a quadratic random variable . . . . . . . . . . . . 306 4.5.2 Discretization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 307 4.5.3 Accuracy and convergence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 308 4.5.4 The computational details . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 308 4.5.5 Convolution with the fast Fourier transform . . . . . . . . . . 308 4.5.6 Computing value-at-risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 314 4.5.7 Richardson’s extrapolation improves accuracy . . . . . . . . . 315 4.5.8 Computational complexity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 317 4.6 Examples . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 318 4.6.1 Fat-tails and value-at-risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 318 4.6.2 So which result can we trust? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 319 4.6.3 Computing the gradient of value-at-risk . . . . . . . . . . . . 319 4.6.4 The value-at-risk gradient and portfolio composition . . . . . 320 4.6.5 Computing the gradient . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 321 4.6.6 Sensitivity analysis and the linear approximation . . . . . . . 323 4.6.7 Hedging with value-at-risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 324 4.6.8 Adding stochastic volatility . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 325 4.7 Risk factor aggregation and dimension reduction . . . . . . . . . . . 326 4.7.1 Method 1: reduction with small mean square error . . . . . . 327 4.7.2 Method 2: reduction by low-rank approximation . . . . . . . 329 4.7.3 Absolute versus relative value-at-risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . 332 4.7.4 Example: a comparative experiment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 332 4.7.5 Example: dimension reduction and optimization . . . . . . . 333 4.8 Perturbation theory . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . 334 4.8.1 When is value-at-risk well-posed? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 334 4.8.2 Perturbations of the return model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 336 4.8.3 Proof of a first-order perturbation property . . . . . . . . . . 336 4.8.4 Error bounds and the condition number . . . . . . . . . . . . 337 8 CONTENTS 4.8.5 Example: mixture model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 339 II Numerical Projects in Pricing and Risk Management 353 5 Project: Arbitrage Theory 355 5.1 Basic Terminology and Concepts: Asset Prices, States, Returns and Payoffs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 355 5.2 Arbitrage Portfolios and The Arbitrage Theorem . . . . . . . . . . . 357 5.3 An example of single period asset pricing: Risk-Neutral Probabilities and Arbitrage . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 358 5.4 Arbitrage detection and the formation of arbitrage portfolios in the Ndimensional case . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 360 6 Project: The Black-Scholes (Lognormal) Model 361 6.1 Black-Scholes pricing formula . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 361 6.2 Black-Scholes sensitivity analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 365 7 Project: Quantile-quantile plots 367 7.1 Log-returns and standardization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 367 7.2 Quantile-Quantile plots . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 368 8 Project: Monte Carlo Pricer 371 8.1 Scenario Generation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 371 8.2 Calibration . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 372 8.3 Pricing Equity Basket Options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 374 9 Project: The Binomial Lattice Model 377 9.1 Building the Lattice . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 377 9.2 Lattice Calibration and Pricing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 379 10 Project: The Trinomial Lattice Model 383 10.1 Building the Lattice . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 383 10.2 Pricing procedure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 386 10.3 Calibration . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 388 10.4 Pricing barrier options . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . 389 10.5 Put-call parity in trinomial lattices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 390 10.6 Computing the sensitivities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 391 11 Project: Crank-Nicolson option pricer 393 11.1 The Lattice for the Crank-Nicolson pricer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 393 11.2 Pricing with Crank-Nicolson . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 394 11.3 Calibration . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 396 11.4 Pricing barrier options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 396 CONTENTS 9 12 Project: Static Hedging of Barrier Options 399 12.1 Analytical Pricing Formulas for Barrier Options . . . . . . . . . . . . 399 12.2 Replication of up-and-out barrier options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 402 12.3 Replication of down-and-out barrier options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 405 13 Project: Variance Swaps 409 13.1 The logarithmic payoff . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 409 13.2 Static Hedging: replication of a logarithmic payoff . . . . . . . . . . 410 14 Project: Monte Carlo VaR for Delta-Gamma Portfolios 415 14.1 Multivariate Normal Distribution . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 415 14.2 Multivariate Student-t Distributions . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . 418 15 Project: Covariance estimation and scenario generation in VaR 421 15.1 Generating covariance matrices of a given spectrum . . . . . . . . . . 421 15.2 Re-estimating the covariance matrix and the spectral shift . . . . . . . 422 16 Project: Interest Rate Trees: Calibration and Pricing 425 16.1 Background Theory . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 425 16.2 Binomial Lattice Calibration for Discount Bonds . . . . . . . . . . . 427 16.3 Binomial pricing of FRAs, Swaps, Caplets, Floorlets, Swaptions and other derivatives . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 431 16.4 Trinomial Lattice Calibration and Pricing in the Hull-White model . . 437 16.4.1 The First Stage: The Lattice with zero drift . . . . . . . . . . 437 16.4.2 The Second Stage: Lattice calibration with drift and reversion 441 16.4.3 Pricing options . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . 445 16.5 Calibration and pricing within the Black-Karasinski model . . . . . . 446