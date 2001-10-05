Advanced Control Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Control Engineering provides a complete course in control engineering for undergraduates of all technical disciplines. Starting with a basic overview of elementary control theory this text quickly moves on to a rigorous examination of more advanced and cutting edge date aspects such as robust and intelligent control, including neural networks and genetic algorithms.
With examples from aeronautical, marine and many other types of engineering, Roland Burns draws on his extensive teaching and practical experience presents the subject in an easily understood and applied manner. Control Engineering is a core subject in most technical areas.
Problems in each chapter, numerous illustrations and free Matlab files on the accompanying website are brought together to provide a valuable resource for the engineering student and lecturer alike.
Key Features
- Complete Course in Control Engineering
- Real life case studies
- Numerous problems
Table of Contents
Introduction to Control Engineering
System Modelling
Time Domain Analysis
Closed-Loop Control Systems
Classical Design in the S-plane
Classical Design in Frequency Domain
Digital Control System Design
State-Space Methods for Control System Design
Optimal and Robust Control System Design
Intelligent Control System Design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 5th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498782
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750651004
About the Author
Roland Burns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Control Engineering, University of Plymouth, UK