Advanced Control Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750651004, 9780080498782

Advanced Control Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Roland Burns
eBook ISBN: 9780080498782
Paperback ISBN: 9780750651004
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th October 2001
Page Count: 464
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
5100.00
4335.00
62.95
53.51
64.54
54.86
47.95
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
5100.00
4335.00
37.99
32.29
56.95
48.41
61.95
52.66
47.95
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advanced Control Engineering provides a complete course in control engineering for undergraduates of all technical disciplines. Starting with a basic overview of elementary control theory this text quickly moves on to a rigorous examination of more advanced and cutting edge date aspects such as robust and intelligent control, including neural networks and genetic algorithms.

With examples from aeronautical, marine and many other types of engineering, Roland Burns draws on his extensive teaching and practical experience presents the subject in an easily understood and applied manner. Control Engineering is a core subject in most technical areas.

Problems in each chapter, numerous illustrations and free Matlab files on the accompanying website are brought together to provide a valuable resource for the engineering student and lecturer alike.

Key Features

  • Complete Course in Control Engineering
  • Real life case studies
  • Numerous problems

Table of Contents

Introduction to Control Engineering
System Modelling
Time Domain Analysis
Closed-Loop Control Systems
Classical Design in the S-plane
Classical Design in Frequency Domain
Digital Control System Design
State-Space Methods for Control System Design
Optimal and Robust Control System Design
Intelligent Control System Design

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080498782
Paperback ISBN:
9780750651004

About the Author

Roland Burns

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Control Engineering, University of Plymouth, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.