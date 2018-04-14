Advanced Control Design with Application to Electromechanical Systems
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Control Design with Application to Electromechanical Systems represents the continuing effort in the pursuit of analytic theory and rigorous design for robust control methods. The book provides an overview of the feedback control systems and their associated definitions, with discussions on finite dimension vector spaces, mappings and convex analysis. In addition, a comprehensive treatment of continuous control system design is presented, along with an introduction to control design topics pertaining to discrete-time systems. Other sections introduces linear H1 and H2 theory, dissipativity analysis and synthesis, and a wide spectrum of models pertaining to electromechanical systems.
Finally, the book examines the theory and mathematical analysis of multiagent systems. Researchers on robust control theory and electromechanical systems and graduate students working on robust control will benefit greatly from this book.
Key Features
- Introduces a coherent and unified framework for studying robust control theory
- Provides the control-theoretic background required to read and contribute to the research literature
- Presents the main ideas and demonstrations of the major results of robust control theory
- Includes MATLAB codes to implement during research
Readership
Researchers including professors, students and engineers who are interested in modern control theory, robust control, multi-agents control
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Mathematical Background
3. Control Design of Continuous-Time Systems
4. Control Design of Discrete-Time Systems
5. Advanced Control Design
6. Control Design of Electromechanical Systems
7. Multiagent Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 14th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145449
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145432
About the Author
Magdi Mahmoud
Magdi S. Mahmoud is Distinguished Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. He obtained a BSc (honors) degree in communication engineering, an MSc degree in electronic engineering, and a PhD degree in systems engineering from Cairo University in 1968, 1972, and 1974 respectively. He has been a professor of engineering since 1984. He has been on the faculty of different universities worldwide, including Cairo University and the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Kuwait University (Kuwait), United Arab Emirates University (United Arab Emirates), the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (United Kingdom), the University of Pittsburg and Case Western Reserve University (United States), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), and the University of Adelaide (Australia). He has lectured in Venezuela (Central University of Venezuela), Germany (University of Hanover), the United Kingdom (University of Kent), the United States (University of San Antonio), Canada (University of Montreal), and China (Beijing Institute of Technology, Yanshan University). He is the principal author of 37 books and book chapters and the author/coauthor of more than 525 peer-reviewed articles.
He is the recipient of two national, one regional, and several university prizes for outstanding research in engineering and applied mathematics. He is a fellow of the IEE, a senior member of the IEEE, the CEI (United Kingdom), and a registered consultant engineer of information engineering and systems (Egypt). He is currently actively engaged in teaching and research in the development of modern methods for distributed control and filtering, networked-control systems, triggering mechanisms in dynamical systems, fault-tolerant systems, and information technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor, Coordinator of Distributed Control Research Group, Systems Engineering Department, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia