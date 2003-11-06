Advanced Concrete Technology Set
1st Edition
Description
Based on the Institute of Concrete Technology's advanced course, this new four volume series is a comprehensive educational and reference resource for the concrete materials technologist.
An expert international team of authors from research, academia and industry has been brought together to produce this unique reference source. Each volume deals with different aspects of the properties, composition, uses and testing of concrete. With worked examples, case studies and illustrations throughout, this series will be a key reference for the concrete specialist for years to come.
Key Features
- Expert international authorship ensures the series is authoritative
- Case studies and worked examples help the reader apply their knowledge to practice
- Comprehensive coverage of the subject gives the reader all the necessary reference material
Readership
Practitioners in the concrete and cement industry. Academics and postgraduate students of civil engineering and related subjects
Table of Contents
Vol I: Constituent Materials; Cements; Cementitious Additions; Admixtures; Aggregates; Vol II: Concrete Properties; Fresh Concrete; Setting and Hardening Concrete; Properties of Hardened Concrete; Durability of Concrete and Concrete Construction; Vol. III: Processes; Mix Design; Special Concretes; Special Processes and Technology for Particular Types of Structure; Ready-Mixed Concrete; Exposed Concrete Finishes; Repairing Concrete, Formwork; Concrete Plant; Precast Concrete; Concrete Roads, Industrial Floors; Principles of Reinforced and Prestressed Concrete; Vol IV: Testing and Quality; Analysis of Fresh Concrete; Testing Machines; Accelerated Testing Methods; Analysis of Hardened Concrete and Mortar; Core Sampling and Testing; Assessment of Concrete Construction ; Repair; Quality Concepts; Quality Control; Statistics; Standards, Specifications, and Codes of Practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 6th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750656863
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526560
About the Editor
John Newman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, Imperial College, London, UK
B S Choo
Affiliations and Expertise
School of the Built Environment, Napier University, Edinburgh, UK