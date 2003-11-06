Advanced Concrete Technology Set - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750656863, 9780080526560

Advanced Concrete Technology Set

1st Edition

Editors: John Newman B S Choo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750656863
eBook ISBN: 9780080526560
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th November 2003
Page Count: 1920
Description

Based on the Institute of Concrete Technology's advanced course, this new four volume series is a comprehensive educational and reference resource for the concrete materials technologist.

An expert international team of authors from research, academia and industry has been brought together to produce this unique reference source. Each volume deals with different aspects of the properties, composition, uses and testing of concrete. With worked examples, case studies and illustrations throughout, this series will be a key reference for the concrete specialist for years to come.

Key Features

  • Expert international authorship ensures the series is authoritative
  • Case studies and worked examples help the reader apply their knowledge to practice
  • Comprehensive coverage of the subject gives the reader all the necessary reference material

Readership

Practitioners in the concrete and cement industry. Academics and postgraduate students of civil engineering and related subjects

Table of Contents

Vol I: Constituent Materials; Cements; Cementitious Additions; Admixtures; Aggregates; Vol II: Concrete Properties; Fresh Concrete; Setting and Hardening Concrete; Properties of Hardened Concrete; Durability of Concrete and Concrete Construction; Vol. III: Processes; Mix Design; Special Concretes; Special Processes and Technology for Particular Types of Structure; Ready-Mixed Concrete; Exposed Concrete Finishes; Repairing Concrete, Formwork; Concrete Plant; Precast Concrete; Concrete Roads, Industrial Floors; Principles of Reinforced and Prestressed Concrete; Vol IV: Testing and Quality; Analysis of Fresh Concrete; Testing Machines; Accelerated Testing Methods; Analysis of Hardened Concrete and Mortar; Core Sampling and Testing; Assessment of Concrete Construction ; Repair; Quality Concepts; Quality Control; Statistics; Standards, Specifications, and Codes of Practice.

About the Editor

John Newman

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Civil Engineering, Imperial College, London, UK

B S Choo

Affiliations and Expertise

School of the Built Environment, Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

