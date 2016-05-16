Advanced Composite Materials for Aerospace Engineering
1st Edition
Processing, Properties and Applications
Description
Advanced Composite Materials for Aerospace Engineering: Processing, Properties and Applications predominately focuses on the use of advanced composite materials in aerospace engineering. It discusses both the basic and advanced requirements of these materials for various applications in the aerospace sector, and includes discussions on all the main types of commercial composites that are reviewed and compared to those of metals.
Various aspects, including the type of fibre, matrix, structure, properties, modeling, and testing are considered, as well as mechanical and structural behavior, along with recent developments. There are several new types of composite materials that have huge potential for various applications in the aerospace sector, including nanocomposites, multiscale and auxetic composites, and self-sensing and self-healing composites, each of which is discussed in detail.
The book’s main strength is its coverage of all aspects of the topics, including materials, design, processing, properties, modeling and applications for both existing commercial composites and those currently under research or development. Valuable case studies provide relevant examples of various product designs to enhance learning.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field
- Provides a comprehensive resource on the use of advanced composite materials in the aerospace industry
- Discusses both existing commercial composite materials and those currently under research or development
Readership
R&D managers and engineers in aerospace; researchers working in industry, academia and government research agencies developing composite materials for aerospace structures; materials scientists and engineers currently working in the field or students doing selected courses on advanced composite or aerospace materials.
Table of Contents
1. Advanced composites in aerospace engineering
2. Advanced fibrous architectures for composites in aerospace engineering
3. Metal and ceramic matrix composites in aerospace engineering
4. Fibre-reinforced laminates in aerospace engineering
5. Sandwiched composites in aerospace engineering
6. Braided composites in aerospace engineering
7. Auxetic composites in aerospace engineering
8. Polymer nanocomposite: an advanced material for aerospace applications
9. Multi-scale composites in aerospace engineering
10. Self-sensing structural composites in aerospace engineering
11. Self-healing composites in aerospace applications
12. Natural Fibre and Polymer Matrix Composites and their Applications in Aerospace Engineering
13. Carbon/carbon composites in aerospace engineering
14.Product design for advanced composite materials in aerospace engineering
15. Quality control and testing methods for advanced composite materials in aerospace engineering
16. Conclusions and future trends
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 16th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000540
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009390
About the Editor
Sohel Rana
Dr. Sohel Rana is currently Scientific Head at the Fibrous Materials Research Group at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has edited 3 books and authored 1 book and over 90 publications in various refereed journals and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fibrous Materials Research Group, School of Engineering, University of Minho, Portugal
Raul Fangueiro
Prof. Raul Fangueiro is currently Professor and researcher in the School of Engineering at the University of Minho, Head of the Fibrous Materials Research Group and Director of the Fibrenamics International Plataform. He has more than 110 published papers in international scientific journals, 320 conference publications, 36 books and 14 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fibrous Materials Research Group, School of Engineering, University of Minho, Portugal