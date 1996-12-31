Advanced Cleaning Product Formulations, Vol. 4
1st Edition
Description
This book presents more than 435 up-to-date advanced cleaning product formulations for household, industrial and automotive applications. All formulations are completely different from those in other volumes.
Readership
Manufacturers (of all sizes) of cleaning agents for household, industrial and automotive applications.
Table of Contents
Household and Industrial Bathroom Cleaners Dairy, Food and General Degreasers Dishwashing Detergents General Purpose Cleaners Glass Cleaners/Polishes Hard Surface Cleaners Laundry Products Metal Cleaners and Polishes Oven, Grill and Hot Plate Cleaners Rinse Aids Rug, Floor, Carpet, Upholstery Transportation Cleaners Auto and Truck Whitewall Tire Cleaners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1996
- Published:
- 31st December 1996
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516088
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513964
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer