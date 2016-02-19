Advanced Cleaning Product Formulations, Vol. 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513469, 9780815516064

Advanced Cleaning Product Formulations, Vol. 2

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815516064
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513469
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1994
Page Count: 421
Description

This book (Volume 2) presents several hundred advanced cleaning product formulations for household, industrial and automotive applications. All formulations are completely different from those in other volumes, so there is no repetition between volumes.

Readership

Manufacturers (of all sizes) of cleaning agents for household, industrial and automotive applications.

Table of Contents

Household and Industrial Bathroom Cleaners Dairy, Food and General Degreasers Dishwashing Detergents General Purpose Cleaners Glass Cleaners/Polishes Hard Surface Cleaners Laundry Products Metal Cleaners and Polishes Oven, Grill and Hot Plate Cleaners Rinse Aids Rug, Floor, Carpet, Upholstery Transportation Cleaners Auto and Truck Whitewall Tire Cleaners

Details

No. of pages:
421
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1994
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516064
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513469

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

