Advanced Chromatographic and Electromigration Methods in BioSciences, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Contributors. 1. Selection of chromatographic methods for biological materials (T. Hanai). 2. Strategies for electromigration separations of biological macromolecules (H. Arakawa, M. Maeda, T. Hanai). 3. Sample preparation (Q. Yang, A.J. Tomlinson, S. Naylor). 4. Selected derivatization reactions (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík, E. Tesařová). 5. Enantioselective separations (E. Tesařová, D.W. Armstrong). 6. Carbohydrates, polymeric sugars and their constituents (M. Estrella Legaz, M.M. Pedrosa, C. Vicente). 7. Carboxylic acids (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík). 8. Herbal organic acids (S.Z. Yao et al.). 9. Analysis of lipids by thin-layer chromatography (N.C. Shantha, G.E. Napolitano). 10. Biogenic amines (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík). 11. Amino acids (I. Molnár-Perl). 12. Peptides (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík). 13. Protein analysis (J.F. Banks). 14. Nucleic acids and their constituents (M. Gilar, D.L. Smisek, A.S. Cohen). 15. Compounds containing heterocyclic nitrogen, oxygen and sulfur (I. Mikšík, Z. Deyl). 16. Vitamins (A. Rizzolo, S. Polesello). 17. Antibiotics (S.A. Barker). 18. Pesticides in environmental samples (K. Fodor-Csorba). 19. Monitoring of process impurities in drugs (S. Husain, R. Nageswara Rao). 20. Procedures in hospital laboratories (R.M. Dorizzi). 21. Toxicological and forensic applications (F. Tagliaro et al.). 22. Inorganic analysis and speciation (A.R. Timerbaev, W. Buchberger). 23. Common pitfalls in CE and HPLC (M. Arellano, F. Couderc). Index of Compounds Separated.
Description
This book deals with chromatographic and electrophoretic methods applied for the separation (quantitation and identification) of biologically relevant compounds. It is assumed that the potential reader is familiar with the basics of chromatographic and electromigration methods. Individual separation modes are dealt with to an extent which follows their applicability for biomedical purposes: liquid chromatography and electromigration methods are therefore highlighted.
Each chapter is completed with a list of recent literature covering the 1987-1997 period, which can be used for further guidance of the reader in his/her own field. The chapters have been written by specialists in a particular area and with an emphasis on applications to the biomedical field. This implies that theoretical and instrumental aspects are kept to a minimum which allows the reader to understand the text. Considerable attention is paid to method selection, detection and derivatization procedures and troubleshooting. The majority of examples given represent the analyses of typical naturally-occurring mixtures. Adequate attention is paid to the role of the biological matrix and sample pretreatment, and special attention is given to forensic, toxicological and clinical applications. The book is completed with an extensive Index of Compounds Separated.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1125
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- Published:
- 28th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858685
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444825940
About the Editors
I. Mikšík Editor
Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Prague, Czech Republic
F. Tagliaro Editor
University of Verona, Verona, Italy
E. Tesarová Editor
Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic
Z. Deyl Editor
Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic