Advanced Chromatographic and Electromigration Methods in BioSciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444825940, 9780080858685

Advanced Chromatographic and Electromigration Methods in BioSciences, Volume 60

1st Edition

Editors: I. Mikšík F. Tagliaro E. Tesarová Z. Deyl
eBook ISBN: 9780080858685
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444825940
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th September 1998
Page Count: 1125
Table of Contents

Preface. List of Contributors. 1. Selection of chromatographic methods for biological materials (T. Hanai). 2. Strategies for electromigration separations of biological macromolecules (H. Arakawa, M. Maeda, T. Hanai). 3. Sample preparation (Q. Yang, A.J. Tomlinson, S. Naylor). 4. Selected derivatization reactions (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík, E. Tesařová). 5. Enantioselective separations (E. Tesařová, D.W. Armstrong). 6. Carbohydrates, polymeric sugars and their constituents (M. Estrella Legaz, M.M. Pedrosa, C. Vicente). 7. Carboxylic acids (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík). 8. Herbal organic acids (S.Z. Yao et al.). 9. Analysis of lipids by thin-layer chromatography (N.C. Shantha, G.E. Napolitano). 10. Biogenic amines (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík). 11. Amino acids (I. Molnár-Perl). 12. Peptides (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšík). 13. Protein analysis (J.F. Banks). 14. Nucleic acids and their constituents (M. Gilar, D.L. Smisek, A.S. Cohen). 15. Compounds containing heterocyclic nitrogen, oxygen and sulfur (I. Mikšík, Z. Deyl). 16. Vitamins (A. Rizzolo, S. Polesello). 17. Antibiotics (S.A. Barker). 18. Pesticides in environmental samples (K. Fodor-Csorba). 19. Monitoring of process impurities in drugs (S. Husain, R. Nageswara Rao). 20. Procedures in hospital laboratories (R.M. Dorizzi). 21. Toxicological and forensic applications (F. Tagliaro et al.). 22. Inorganic analysis and speciation (A.R. Timerbaev, W. Buchberger). 23. Common pitfalls in CE and HPLC (M. Arellano, F. Couderc). Index of Compounds Separated.

Description

This book deals with chromatographic and electrophoretic methods applied for the separation (quantitation and identification) of biologically relevant compounds. It is assumed that the potential reader is familiar with the basics of chromatographic and electromigration methods. Individual separation modes are dealt with to an extent which follows their applicability for biomedical purposes: liquid chromatography and electromigration methods are therefore highlighted.

Each chapter is completed with a list of recent literature covering the 1987-1997 period, which can be used for further guidance of the reader in his/her own field. The chapters have been written by specialists in a particular area and with an emphasis on applications to the biomedical field. This implies that theoretical and instrumental aspects are kept to a minimum which allows the reader to understand the text. Considerable attention is paid to method selection, detection and derivatization procedures and troubleshooting. The majority of examples given represent the analyses of typical naturally-occurring mixtures. Adequate attention is paid to the role of the biological matrix and sample pretreatment, and special attention is given to forensic, toxicological and clinical applications. The book is completed with an extensive Index of Compounds Separated.

About the Editors

I. Mikšík Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Prague, Czech Republic

F. Tagliaro Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Verona, Verona, Italy

E. Tesarová Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic

Z. Deyl Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic

