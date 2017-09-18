Advanced Characterization and Testing of Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part One: Principles of textile characterization and testing
1. Introduction to advanced characterization and testing of textiles
P.I. Dolez, O. Vermeersch
Part Two: Testing by properties
2. Advanced strength testing of textiles
D.C. Adolphe, P.I. Dolez
3. Comfort testing of textiles
E. Classen
4. Testing thermal properties of textiles
D. Tessier
5. Tests for evaluating textile aging
M. Fulton, M. Rezazadeh, D. Torvi
6. Advanced chemical testing of textiles
Y. Shao, V. Izquierdo, P.I. Dolez
7. Toxicity testing of textiles
P.I. Dolez, H. Benaddi
8. Testing fabrics for flammability and fire safety
V. Izquierdo
9. Testing of hot-water and steam protective performance properties of fabrics
S. Mandal, M. Camenzind, S. Annaheim, R.M. Rossi
Part Three: Testing by applications
10. Specific testing of geotextiles and geosynthetics
P.I. Dolez
11. Specific testing of protective clothing
P.I. Dolez, V. Izquierdo
12. Specific testing for smart textiles
J. Decaens, O. Vermeersch
13. Specific testing for filtration
N. Petillon
14. Specific testing for transportation
M. Richaud, O. Vermeersch, P.I. Dolez
15. Specific testing for performance sportswear
R.M. Rossi
Description
Advanced Characterization and Testing of Textiles explores developments in physical and chemical testing and specific high-performance tests relating to textiles. The book introduces the principles of advanced characterization and testing, including the importance of performance-based specifications in the textiles industry. Chapters are organized by textile properties, providing in-depth coverage of each characteristic. Tests for specific applications are addressed, with the main focus on high-performance and technical textiles.
Key Features
- Focuses on advanced testing methods for technical and high-performance textiles, covering state-of-the-art technology in its field
- Details specific textile properties and associated testing for each characteristic
Readership
R&D managers in the textile industry; postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 18th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004548
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081004531
Reviews
"This book introduces the principles of advanced characterization and testing in use in the textile industry. A first series of chapter sic are organized by textile properties, and provide in-depth coverage of testing each characteristic.Then, tests for specific applications are addressed, with the main focus on high-performance and technical textiles." --Asian Technical Textiles, No. 4
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Patricia Dolez Editor
Dr. Patricia Dolez has recently joined the Department of Human Ecology of the University of Alberta, Canada, to work as an Assistant Professor in Textile Science. Before that, she had been a researcher at CTT Group in St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada since 2012. She holds an engineering degree in Materials Science and a Ph.D. in Physics. Her expertise includes textiles, polymers, and composites. She is especially interested in the application of nanotechnologies, smart textiles, natural fibres, and recycled materials in personal protective equipment and other textile-based products as well as in the aging behavior of protective materials. Dr. Dolez has authored more than 100 articles in books, scientific and technical journals, and conference proceedings. She was also the editor of a book entitled “Nanoengineering: Global Approaches to Health & Safety Issues”, published in 2015 by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assitant Professor in Textile Science, Department of Human Ecology of the University of Alberta, Canada.
Olivier Vermeersch Editor
Olivier Vermeersch is a graduate of the ENSISA (Engineering School in Mulhouse, France) and the University of Haute Alsace in France in Textile Materials & Processes Engineering. Dr. Vermeersch has been involved in the technical textile industry since 1990 within the CTT Group, the largest R&D laboratory in Canada in the areas of technical textiles, geosynthetics, and flexible materials. He is Vice-President R&D ass well as Chairholder of the NEXTEX Industrial Chair of St-Hyacinthe College, a Canadian NSERC Level 2 Chair that focuses on 3D textiles & preforms for composites and smart textiles. He is the author of several patents, which are commercially exploited by several of his industrial partners. He was also involved in organizing several EXPO HIGHTEX editions for a decade, was co-editor-in-chief of “ The Textile Journal” until 2016, and is the author of numerous technical and scientific publications. In 2014, he was awarded the prestigious Excellence Award from the Fonds de recherche Nature et Technologies du Québec.
Affiliations and Expertise
VP, Chair, NSERC Industrial Chair on Innovative Technical Textiles, CTT Group, Canada, and co-editor in Chief of The Textile Journal, Canada
Valério Izquierdo Editor
Valerio Izquierdo graduated in textile engineering from the Institut Textile et Chimique de Lyon (ITECH – France) in 1998. After 3 year at the Institut Textile de France, he joined the CTT Group (St-Hyacinthe, Canada) as a project leader to pilot innovative research and development projects and laboratory testing. Valerio became lab manager for the Textile laboratories of the CTT Group in 2006 and extended his expertise in the various testing methods routinely used to assess textile performance and quality. He is now Vice-President of the Textile Laboratories and Expertise branch of the CTT Group, involved in the characterization of textile and polymeric materials for the benefit of manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The CTT Group Textile Laboratories perform testing of various chemical and physical textile properties, as well as flame resistance, accelerated ageing, comfort parameters, toxicity, high visibility, moisture management, and Personal Protective Equipment. Valerio also sits as a leading expert on various boards emitting regulatory and specification guidelines for the industry and governing agencies
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-President, Textile Laboratories and Expertise, CTT Group