Advanced Ceramics for Dentistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123946195, 9780123948366

Advanced Ceramics for Dentistry

1st Edition

Editors: James Shen
eBook ISBN: 9780123948366
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123946195
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th September 2013
Page Count: 416
Description

The growth of implant and fixed prosthodontics practices in dentistry has created a rapidly increasing demand for advanced ceramics and ceramic processes. Innovations in ceramics and ceramic processes are vital to ensure reliable and affordable dental-restoration solutions with aesthetically pleasing outcomes.

The work aims to engage the bioceramics and engineering communities to meet the challenges of modern dental restoration using advanced ceramics. Incorporating fundamental science, advanced engineering concepts, and clinical outcomes, the work is suitable for bioceramicists, ceramics manufacturers, dental clinicians and biologists.

Key Features

  • State-of-the-art-coverage encompasses bioresorbable ceramics for bone regeneration and bioactivating surfaces of inert, high-strength ceramics for implantation, keeping research knowledge appropriately updated
  • Discusses transition from the baseline stable and physically stiff ceramics research into engineering of highly coherent laminate composites for prosthetic crowns and bridges
  • Showcases current feasible techniques for producing, in cost-effective and materials-saving ways, long-lasting individualized ceramic components with biocompatibility, complexity and high precision

Readership

Ceramicists, biomaterials researchers and biomedical scientists and engineers

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Teeth

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Microstructure of Teeth

2.3 Optical Properties of Teeth

2.4 Mechanical Properties of Teeth

2.5 Common Defects and Damage

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 3. Dental Prostheses

3.1 Introduction of Prosthodontics and Dental Prostheses

3.2 Restoration of Tooth Defects

3.3 Restoration of Partial Edentulism

3.4 Restoration of Complete Edentulism

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 4. Dental Implants

4.1 Principle Structure of Dental Implants

4.2 Implants

4.3 Abutments

4.4 Suprastructure

4.5 Clinical Procedures

4.6 Fitting and Bite Force

4.7 Infection Management

4.8 Osseointegration

References

Chapter 5. Clinical Failures of Ceramic Dental Prostheses

5.1 Fractographic Analysis of Ceramics and Glasses

5.2 Failures of Ceramic Dental Prostheses

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Advanced Ceramics

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hierarchical Structures

6.3 Structure–Property Relations

6.4 Optical Properties

Acknowledgments

References

Further Reading

Chapter 7. Advanced Ceramic Processes

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder Treatment

7.3 Shape-Forming Processes

7.4 Drying and Binder Removal

7.5 Sintering

References

Chapter 8. Microstructure Characterization of Advanced Ceramics

8.1 Surface Topography

8.2 Porosity and Pore Structure

8.3 Microscopic Defects

8.4 Interfacial Bonding Structures

References

Chapter 9. Mechanical Properties and Reliability of Advanced Ceramics

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fracture Mechanics

9.3 Sub-Critical Crack Growth

9.4 Fatigue

9.5 Other Reasons for Damage

9.6 Mechanical Testing of Advanced Ceramics

9.7 Fractography

9.8 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10. Interfaces Between Tissues and Ceramics

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Methodologies

10.3 Interface between Ceramic Implants and Bone

10.4 Interface between Porous Ceramic Implants and Bone

10.5 Interface between Ceramics and Soft Tissues

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. Alumina- and Zirconia-based Ceramics for Load-bearing Applications

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Alumina in Dentistry

11.3 Zirconia in Dentistry

11.4 Alumina-Zirconia Composites in Dentistry

11.5 Adhesion

References

Chapter 12. Dental Glasses and Glass-ceramics

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Classes of Dental Glass-Ceramics

12.3 Limitations and Challenges

12.4 Future Development

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 13. Requirements of Bioactive Ceramics for Dental Implants and Scaffolds

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Osseointegration

13.3 Phenomenological View of Bioactivity

13.4 Biological View of Bioactivity

13.5 Load-Bearing Dental Implants

13.6 Morphogenetically Active Scaffolds for Bone Tissue Engineering

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. Surface Modifications of Load-Bearing Ceramics for Improved Osseointegration

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Modifications of Surface Topography

14.3 Modifications of Surface Chemistry

References

Chapter 15. Industrial-scale Production of Customized Ceramic Prostheses

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The History of Customized Production from the Procera Perspective

15.3 Ceramic Versus Metallic Materials

15.4 CAI/CAD/CAM

15.5 Production of Dental Prosthetics

15.6 Simulation Tools

15.7 Quality Control

References

Chapter 16. Advanced Dental-restoration Materials: Concepts for the Future

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Strong Glasses and Glass-Ceramics

16.3 Functional Gradient Materials

16.4 Thin and Multilayered Coatings

16.5 Translucent Load-Bearing Ceramics

16.6 Polymer Ceramic Hybrids

16.7 Strong Porous Ceramics

16.8 Biomimetic Materials

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 17. Defect Minimization in Prosthetic Ceramics

17.1 Introduction

17.2 The Decisive Role of Defects

17.3 Minimizing Defects in Powders

17.4 Minimizing Defects in Materials Processes

17.5 Evaluation of the Presence of Defects

17.6 Summary

References

Chapter 18. Advanced Direct Forming Processes for the Future

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Ink-jet Printing Technologies

18.3 Laser Sintering

Acknowledgments

References

Index

About the Editor

James Shen

"Topics that are glanced at in books on bioceramics and books on dental materials take center stage here as scientists in dentistry and ceramics from China and northern Europe focus mostly on the material, but also on their application. Among their topics are dental implants, clinical failures of ceramic dental prostheses, ceramics based on aluma and zirconia for load bearing applications, requirements of bioactive ceramics for dental implants and scaffolds…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014

