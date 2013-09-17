Advanced Ceramics for Dentistry
1st Edition
Description
The growth of implant and fixed prosthodontics practices in dentistry has created a rapidly increasing demand for advanced ceramics and ceramic processes. Innovations in ceramics and ceramic processes are vital to ensure reliable and affordable dental-restoration solutions with aesthetically pleasing outcomes.
The work aims to engage the bioceramics and engineering communities to meet the challenges of modern dental restoration using advanced ceramics. Incorporating fundamental science, advanced engineering concepts, and clinical outcomes, the work is suitable for bioceramicists, ceramics manufacturers, dental clinicians and biologists.
Key Features
- State-of-the-art-coverage encompasses bioresorbable ceramics for bone regeneration and bioactivating surfaces of inert, high-strength ceramics for implantation, keeping research knowledge appropriately updated
- Discusses transition from the baseline stable and physically stiff ceramics research into engineering of highly coherent laminate composites for prosthetic crowns and bridges
- Showcases current feasible techniques for producing, in cost-effective and materials-saving ways, long-lasting individualized ceramic components with biocompatibility, complexity and high precision
Readership
Ceramicists, biomaterials researchers and biomedical scientists and engineers
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Teeth
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Microstructure of Teeth
2.3 Optical Properties of Teeth
2.4 Mechanical Properties of Teeth
2.5 Common Defects and Damage
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Dental Prostheses
3.1 Introduction of Prosthodontics and Dental Prostheses
3.2 Restoration of Tooth Defects
3.3 Restoration of Partial Edentulism
3.4 Restoration of Complete Edentulism
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. Dental Implants
4.1 Principle Structure of Dental Implants
4.2 Implants
4.3 Abutments
4.4 Suprastructure
4.5 Clinical Procedures
4.6 Fitting and Bite Force
4.7 Infection Management
4.8 Osseointegration
References
Chapter 5. Clinical Failures of Ceramic Dental Prostheses
5.1 Fractographic Analysis of Ceramics and Glasses
5.2 Failures of Ceramic Dental Prostheses
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. Advanced Ceramics
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hierarchical Structures
6.3 Structure–Property Relations
6.4 Optical Properties
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Advanced Ceramic Processes
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Powder Treatment
7.3 Shape-Forming Processes
7.4 Drying and Binder Removal
7.5 Sintering
References
Chapter 8. Microstructure Characterization of Advanced Ceramics
8.1 Surface Topography
8.2 Porosity and Pore Structure
8.3 Microscopic Defects
8.4 Interfacial Bonding Structures
References
Chapter 9. Mechanical Properties and Reliability of Advanced Ceramics
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fracture Mechanics
9.3 Sub-Critical Crack Growth
9.4 Fatigue
9.5 Other Reasons for Damage
9.6 Mechanical Testing of Advanced Ceramics
9.7 Fractography
9.8 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Interfaces Between Tissues and Ceramics
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Methodologies
10.3 Interface between Ceramic Implants and Bone
10.4 Interface between Porous Ceramic Implants and Bone
10.5 Interface between Ceramics and Soft Tissues
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Alumina- and Zirconia-based Ceramics for Load-bearing Applications
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Alumina in Dentistry
11.3 Zirconia in Dentistry
11.4 Alumina-Zirconia Composites in Dentistry
11.5 Adhesion
References
Chapter 12. Dental Glasses and Glass-ceramics
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Classes of Dental Glass-Ceramics
12.3 Limitations and Challenges
12.4 Future Development
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Requirements of Bioactive Ceramics for Dental Implants and Scaffolds
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Osseointegration
13.3 Phenomenological View of Bioactivity
13.4 Biological View of Bioactivity
13.5 Load-Bearing Dental Implants
13.6 Morphogenetically Active Scaffolds for Bone Tissue Engineering
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. Surface Modifications of Load-Bearing Ceramics for Improved Osseointegration
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Modifications of Surface Topography
14.3 Modifications of Surface Chemistry
References
Chapter 15. Industrial-scale Production of Customized Ceramic Prostheses
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The History of Customized Production from the Procera Perspective
15.3 Ceramic Versus Metallic Materials
15.4 CAI/CAD/CAM
15.5 Production of Dental Prosthetics
15.6 Simulation Tools
15.7 Quality Control
References
Chapter 16. Advanced Dental-restoration Materials: Concepts for the Future
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Strong Glasses and Glass-Ceramics
16.3 Functional Gradient Materials
16.4 Thin and Multilayered Coatings
16.5 Translucent Load-Bearing Ceramics
16.6 Polymer Ceramic Hybrids
16.7 Strong Porous Ceramics
16.8 Biomimetic Materials
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Defect Minimization in Prosthetic Ceramics
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Decisive Role of Defects
17.3 Minimizing Defects in Powders
17.4 Minimizing Defects in Materials Processes
17.5 Evaluation of the Presence of Defects
17.6 Summary
References
Chapter 18. Advanced Direct Forming Processes for the Future
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Ink-jet Printing Technologies
18.3 Laser Sintering
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 17th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948366
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123946195
About the Editor
James Shen
Reviews
"Topics that are glanced at in books on bioceramics and books on dental materials take center stage here as scientists in dentistry and ceramics from China and northern Europe focus mostly on the material, but also on their application. Among their topics are dental implants, clinical failures of ceramic dental prostheses, ceramics based on aluma and zirconia for load bearing applications, requirements of bioactive ceramics for dental implants and scaffolds…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014