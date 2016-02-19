Advanced Ceramic Processing and Technology
1st Edition
Description
Advanced ceramics and ceramic matrix composites continue to find increasing use in modern technological applications as ever more stringent demands are placed upon materials' properties. While advanced ceramics and ceramic composites have many potentially useful properties, they can be extremely difficult to fabricate. This book contains a series of independent chapters focusing on different aspects of ceramics processing. The views of leading experts on a number of ceramics processing options and the direction of which their field is taking. Aimed at the materials engineer, this book is a wonderful reference as well as a guide to expanding the knowledge of processing techniques and their underlying philosophies.
Readership
Materials engineers in and involved with the ceramics industry
Table of Contents
- Advanced Processing Concepts for Increased Ceramic Reliability
- Introduction
- Processing Methods
- Densification Concepts
- Colloidal Powder Processing
- Concluding Remarks References
- Processing of Silicon Nitride Powders
- Introduction
- Experimental Procedure
- Results and Discussions
- Summary and Conclusions References
- Wet Forming Processes as a Potential Solution to Agglomeration Problems
- Introduction
- The Green Microstructure
- Origin and Nature of Agglomerates
- Development of the Green Microstructure
- The Forming Process and Green Microstructure Homogeneity
- Experimental Procedure
- Results and Discussion
- Conclusions References
- Processing of Electronic Ceramics
- Introduction
- Powder Preparation
- Mixing and Milling
- Drying
- Dry Forming
- Tape Casting
- Slip Casting
- Additive Burnout
- Further Processing of Ceramic Tape
- Sintering
- Finishing References
- Processing of Ceramic Composites
- Introduction
- Overview of Composite Mechanisms/Microstructures and Processing
- Powder Based Methods
- Non-Powder Based Methods
- Summary, Needs and Trends References
- Injection Moulding of Fine Ceramics
- Introduction
- Compounding
- Mixing Devices
- Particle Surface Modification
- Filling the Cavity
- Formulation of Moulding Compositions
- Solidification in the Cavity
- Removal of Organic Vehicle
- Conclusions References
- Electrophoretic Deposition as a Processing Route for Ceramics
- Introduction
- Applications of Electrodeposition
- Fundamentals of Electrodeposition
- Examples of Working Systems
- Applications Developed to Pilot Plant Scale
- Conclusion References Appendix
- Microwave Processing of Ceramics
- Introduction
- Fundamentals of Microwave Heating
- Dielectric Properties
- Development of the Basic Theoretical Concepts
- Applicators
- Heat Transfer
- Applications
- Conclusions References
- Thin Film Deposition Processes for Electronic and Structural Ceramics
- Introduction
- Atomistic Deposition Processes
- Microstructure and Crystallinity of the Deposits
- Stress and Gaseous Concentration
- Recent Developments
- Concluding Remarks References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516033
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512561
About the Author
Jon G.P. Biner
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nottingham, UK