Advanced Casebook of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders
1st Edition
Conceptualizations and Treatment
Description
Advanced Casebook of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders: Conceptualizations and Treatment presents a synthesis of the emerging data across clinical phenomenology, assessment, psychological therapies and biologically-oriented therapies regarding obsessive compulsive disorders, including hoarding, skin picking, body dysmorphic and impulse control disorders. Following the re-classification of such disorders in the DSM-5, the book addresses recent advances in treatment, assessment, treatment augmentation and basic science of OCRDs. The second half of the book focuses on the treatment of OCRDs, covering both psychological therapies (e.g. inhibitory learning informed exposure, tech-based CBT applications) and biologically oriented therapies (e.g. neuromodulation).
Key Features
- Includes psychosocial theoretical and intervention approaches
- Addresses newly proposed clinical entities, such as misophonia and orthorexia
- Examines neurobiological features of OCRDs across the lifespan
Readership
Researchers studying childhood and adult obsessive-compulsive and related disorders (OCRDs) and their assessment and treatment. Clinicians who adhere to evidence-based practice
Table of Contents
Section I: Assessment and Phenomenology
1. Assessment
2. Misophonia
3. Orthorexia
4. Sensory Intolerance
5. Incompleteness/Not Just Right Experiences
Section II: Etiological Factors and Complicating Features
6. Cognitive-Behavioral Model of OCRDs
7. Substance use/abuse in OCD/OCRDs
8. Trauma Associated with OCD/OCRDs
9. PANDAS/PANS
10. Neurobiology of OCRDs
11. Postpartum OCD
Section III: Psychological Treatments
12. Inhibitory Learning Informed Exposure
13. Childhood OCD
14. Technology-based Psychotherapies
15. Treating OCD and Autism-spectrum disorders
16. Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
17. Couples-based CBT
18. Advances in Treating non-OCD OCRDs
19. Prevention
Section IV: Biological Treatments
20. Pharmacological Interventions in OCRDs
21. Neuromodulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165638
About the Editor
Eric Storch
Dr. Eric Storch is McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair & Professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Storch has received multiple grants from federal agencies for his research (i.e., NIH, CDC), is a Fulbright Scholar, and has published over 14 books and over 500 articles and chapters. He specializes in the nature and treatment of childhood and adult obsessive-compulsive disorder and related conditions, anxiety disorders, and anxiety among youth with autism.
Affiliations and Expertise
McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair and Professor, Vice Chair and Head of Psychology, Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Dean Mckay
Professor & Associate Chair for Graduate Studies, Department of Psychology, Fordham University, Bronx NY
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Studies, Department of Psychology, Fordham University, Bronx, NY, USA
Jon Abramowitz
Professor and Associate Chair of Psychology, Department of Psychology; Director of the UNC Anxiety Clinic, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chair of Psychology, Department of Psychology, Director of the UNC Anxiety Clinic, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA