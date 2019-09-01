Advanced Casebook of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128165638

Advanced Casebook of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

1st Edition

Conceptualizations and Treatment

Editors: Eric Storch Dean Mckay Jon Abramowitz
Paperback ISBN: 9780128165638
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 275
Description

Advanced Casebook of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders: Conceptualizations and Treatment presents a synthesis of the emerging data across clinical phenomenology, assessment, psychological therapies and biologically-oriented therapies regarding obsessive compulsive disorders, including hoarding, skin picking, body dysmorphic and impulse control disorders. Following the re-classification of such disorders in the DSM-5, the book addresses recent advances in treatment, assessment, treatment augmentation and basic science of OCRDs. The second half of the book focuses on the treatment of OCRDs, covering both psychological therapies (e.g. inhibitory learning informed exposure, tech-based CBT applications) and biologically oriented therapies (e.g. neuromodulation).

Key Features

  • Includes psychosocial theoretical and intervention approaches
  • Addresses newly proposed clinical entities, such as misophonia and orthorexia
  • Examines neurobiological features of OCRDs across the lifespan

Readership

Researchers studying childhood and adult obsessive-compulsive and related disorders (OCRDs) and their assessment and treatment. Clinicians who adhere to evidence-based practice

Table of Contents

Section I: Assessment and Phenomenology
1. Assessment
2. Misophonia
3. Orthorexia
4. Sensory Intolerance
5. Incompleteness/Not Just Right Experiences

Section II: Etiological Factors and Complicating Features
6. Cognitive-Behavioral Model of OCRDs
7. Substance use/abuse in OCD/OCRDs
8. Trauma Associated with OCD/OCRDs
9. PANDAS/PANS
10. Neurobiology of OCRDs
11. Postpartum OCD

Section III: Psychological Treatments
12. Inhibitory Learning Informed Exposure
13. Childhood OCD
14. Technology-based Psychotherapies
15. Treating OCD and Autism-spectrum disorders
16. Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
17. Couples-based CBT
18. Advances in Treating non-OCD OCRDs
19. Prevention

Section IV: Biological Treatments
20. Pharmacological Interventions in OCRDs
21. Neuromodulation

About the Editor

Eric Storch

Dr. Eric Storch is McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair & Professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Storch has received multiple grants from federal agencies for his research (i.e., NIH, CDC), is a Fulbright Scholar, and has published over 14 books and over 500 articles and chapters. He specializes in the nature and treatment of childhood and adult obsessive-compulsive disorder and related conditions, anxiety disorders, and anxiety among youth with autism.

Affiliations and Expertise

McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair and Professor, Vice Chair and Head of Psychology, Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA

Dean Mckay

Professor & Associate Chair for Graduate Studies, Department of Psychology, Fordham University, Bronx NY

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Studies, Department of Psychology, Fordham University, Bronx, NY, USA

Jon Abramowitz

Professor and Associate Chair of Psychology, Department of Psychology; Director of the UNC Anxiety Clinic, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Chair of Psychology, Department of Psychology, Director of the UNC Anxiety Clinic, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

