Advanced Building Envelope Components - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169216, 9780128169223

Advanced Building Envelope Components

1st Edition

Comparative Experiments

Authors: Francesca Stazi
eBook ISBN: 9780128169223
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169216
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th June 2019
Page Count: 168
Description

Advanced Building Envelope Components: Comparative Experiments focuses on the latest research in innovative materials, systems and components, also providing a detailed technical explanation on what this breakthrough means for building exteriors and sustainability. Topics include a discussion of transparent envelope components, including intelligent kinetic skins, such as low-e coatings, high vs. low silver content in glass, solar control coatings, such as silver vs. niobium vs. tin, and more. In addition, opaque envelope components are also presented, including opaque dynamic facades, clay lining vs. plasterboard and nano clayed foams.

Key Features

  • Includes real case studies that explore, in detail, the behavior of different envelopes
  • Presents laboratory tests on existing insulation (if any, through samples extracted on-site) to quantify actual performances
  • Provides the tools and methods for comparing, selecting and testing materials and components for designing effective building envelopes
  • Covers both transparent and opaque envelope components, as well as opaque dynamic facades

Readership

Civil Engineers and Environmental Engineers

Table of Contents

1. Transparent Envelope Components
1.1 Introduction: towards intelligent kinetic skins
1.2. Glass
1.2.1. low-e coatings: high vs low silver content
1.2.2 solar control coatings: Silver vs Niobium vs tin
1.2.3 self cleaning coatings
1.2.4. insulated unit glass vs double skin
1.2.5. aerogel vs transparent
1.3. Shadings
1.3.1 Slat inclination: 20_, 45_, 60_, 90 angles
1.3.2 Slats materials: aluminum vs wood
1.3.2 Slats vertical spacing/width: 5–5 cm, 8.5–8.5 cm, 20–15 cm.
1.4. Window openings
1.4.1. free user openings vs domotic control
1.5 Frames
1.5.1. aerogel within the cavity vs traditional frame
1.6. Structural adesives
1.6.1. Two epoxy, one acrylic, one methacrylate and two polyurethane

2. Opaque Envelope Components
2.1. Introduction: towards Climative Adaptive building Shells
2.2. External side
2.2.1 Three opaque dynamic facades
2.2.2 Four earthern plasters
2.2.3 Four nanotecnology surface treatments
2.3. Internal side
2.3.1 Clay lining vs plasterboard
2.3.2 Brick vs insulation+brick
2.4. Envelope core
2.4.1 Nanoclayed foams
2.4.2 Foams with carbon nanofibers

3. An Important Factor to Consider when Comparing Components: The Occupant's Behaviour
3.1. Introduction: towards users' inclusion in energy (retrofit) strategies
3.2 Passive vs active users

4. Experimental Methods
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Experimental methods in laboratory
4.3. Experimental methods on-site
4.4. Mock-up

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128169223
Paperback ISBN:
9780128169216

About the Author

Francesca Stazi

Francesca Stazi, Ph.D, is Associate Professor at Polytechnic University of Marche. She carries out experimental and numerical research activities in the field of Building Science and Technology. The aim is to optimize the building envelope in terms of energy saving, thermal comfort, environmental sustainability and durability of the components. The researches cover new and existing envelopes, ventilated facades and passive solar systems. The acquired knowledge was applied in the patenting of two industrial inventions, an innovative ventilated thermal insulation and a GFRP frame for windows. The results of the studies are reported in 65 publications, including 25 papers on international ISI journals. She is also a reviewer for various international ISI Journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Materials, Environmental Sciences and Urban Planning (SIMAU), Faculty of Engineering, Polytechnic University of Marche, Ancona, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

