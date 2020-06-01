Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G Network Deployments
1st Edition
Bridging the Gap Between Theory and Practice
Description
5G networks will soon be built around the world on both low / mid frequency bands and mmWave frequencies (high band). Advanced Antenna Systems (AAS) is a family of product solutions which are expected to provide substantial performance benefits and therefore to be a significant part of the future 5G networks.
Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G Network Deployments: Bridging the Gap between Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive understanding of the whole field of AAS and how it can be deployed in 5G mobile networks. It gives a thorough understanding of the basic technology components, the state-of-the-art multi-antenna solutions, what support 3GPP has standardized and the reasons for the choices made, as well as how AAS performs in a field environment and how it can be used in network deployments.
This book is ideal for R&D engineers, university researchers and graduate students who want a concise and practical reference on AAS technology and its deployment in 5G networks.
Key Features
- Gives a comprehensive understanding of the whole field of Advanced Antenna Systems (AAS) from its basic components, the state-of-the-art multi-antenna solutions, 3GPP standards and how AAS performs in a field environment
- Explains how AAS features impact network performance and how AAS can be effectively used in a 5G network, based on either NR and/or LTE
- Shows what AAS configurations and features to use in different network deployment scenarios, focusing on MBB, but also including fixed wireless access and private networks
- Presents the latest developments in multi-antenna technologies: beamforming, MIMO and cell shaping, and the potential of the different technologies in a commercial network context
- Provides a deep understanding of the differences between mid-band and mmWave solutions
Readership
Mobile and wireless communications engineers, IT engineers, electronic engineers, graduate students and industry R&D engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Network Deployment and Evolution
3. Elements of Wave Propagation
4. Antenna Arrays
5. OFDM Based transmission
6. Multi-Antenna technologies
7. Concepts and Solutions for High band
8. 3GPP Physical Layer Solutions for LTE and the evolution towards NR
9. 3GPP solutions for NR
10. End-to-end features
11. Radio Performance and Regulations
12. Architecture and Implementation aspects of AAS
13. Network Performance of AAS Features and Solutions
14. AAS in Network Deployments
15. Summary and Outlook
About the Author
Peter Butovitsch
Peter von Butovitsch joined Ericsson in 1994 and currently serves as Technology Manager at Systems & Technology. He has held various positions at Ericsson Research and in RAN system design over the years, and from 1999 to 2014 he worked for Ericsson in Japan and China. He holds both an M.Sc. in engineering physics and a Ph.D. in signal processing from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in tockholm, Sweden. In 2016, he earned an MBA from Leicester University in the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technology Manager, Department of Systems & Technology, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Billy Hogan
Billy Hogan joined Ericsson in 1995, and has worked in many areas of core and RAN design and systemization, including as the Senior Specialist for Enhanced Uplink in WCDMA. Today he is a Principal Engineer working in Product Development Unit 4G5G, where he drives the overall strategy and solutions for AAS in 4G and 5G. He holds a B.E. in electronic engineering from the National University of Ireland, Galway, and an M. Eng. in electronic engineering from Dublin City University, Ireland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Engineer, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Bo Goransson
Bo Göransson is the Senior Expert in Multi Antenna Systems & Architectures. He joined Ericsson esearch in 1998, where he worked with research and standardization of 3G and 4G physical layer with special interest within MIMO and beamforming technologies. He later moved to the Systems & Technology organization to work closer to the implementation of multi antenna technologies. He holds an M.Sc. in electrical engineering and engineering physics from Linköping University (Sweden) and a Ph.D. in signal processing from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Expert in Multi Antenna Systems & Architectures, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
David Astely
David Astely is currently a Principal Researcher with Ericsson Research in the radio area. He received his Ph.D. in signal processing from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 1999 and has been with ricsson since 2001, where he has held various positions in both research and product development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Researcher, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Erik Larsson
Erik Larsson joined Ericsson in 2005. He is currently a researcher at Systems and Technology working with concept development and network performance for NR with a focus on advanced antenna systems. He holds both an M.Sc. in engineering physics and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, specializing in signal processing, from Uppsala University, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Systems and Technology, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Farshid Ghasemzadeh
Farshid Ghasemzadeh is an expert in radio performance at Ericsson AB in Stockholm, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
BURA Systems & Technology department, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Fredric Kronestedt
Fredric Kronestedt joined Ericsson in 1993 to work on RAN research. Since then he has taken on many different roles, including system design and system management. He currently serves as Expert, Radio Network Deployment Strategies, at Development Unit Networks, where he focuses on radio network deployment and evolution aspects for 4G and 5G. Kronestedt holds an M.Sc. in electrical engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert, Radio Network Deployment Strategies, Development Unit Networks, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
George Jöngren
George Jöngren is a Master Researcher at Ericsson AB based in Stockholm, Sweden
Affiliations and Expertise
Master Researcher, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Jonas Karlsson
Jonas Karlsson joined Ericsson in 1993. Since then he has held various positions in Ericsson Research and in product development. He is currently an Expert in Multi Antenna Systems at Product Development Unit 4G5G. He holds an M.Sc. in electrical engineering and engineering physics from Linköping University (Sweden) and a Ph.D. in in electrical engineering from the University of Tokyo, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert in Multi Antenna Systems, Product Development Unit 4G5G, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Måns Hagström
Måns Hagström is a Radio Systems Architect at Ericsson AB in Stockholm, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Radio Systems Architect, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Mattias Frenne
Mattias Frenne holds an M.Sc. (1996) and a Ph.D. (2002) in engineering physics and signal processing, both from Uppsala University, Sweden. He joined Ericsson Systems & Technology in 2011 and is a senior specialist in multi-antenna signal processing. Prior to joining Ericsson he was a researcher at Huawei. He has contributed to physical layer concept development and has been a standardization delegate for LTE and NR in 3GPP RAN WG1 since 2005. He was named Ericsson Inventor of the Year in 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Specialist for Multi Antenna Signal Processing, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Thomas Chapman
Thomas Chapman is currently working within the radio access and standardization team within the Systems and Technology group at Ericsson, focusing on future advanced antenna technologies. He has been contributing into 3GPP standardisation since 2000 contributing to the whole portfolio of 3GPP technologies including UTRA TDD, WCDMA, HSPA and LTE, and has been deeply involved in concept evaluation and standardization of HSPA during the whole lifetime of the specification. His previous positions include chief architect within the HSPA concept development team at NSN, research and development engineer within Siemens and research fellow at Lancaster University in the UK. He received his PhD in 2000 from the University of Manchester, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
3GPP Standardization Delegate, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Henrik Asplund
Henrik Asplund received his M.Sc. degree from Uppsala University, Sweden, in 1996 and joined Ericsson Research, Stockholm, Sweden, in the same year. Since then he has been working in the field of antennas and propagation supporting pre-development and standardization of all major wireless technologies from 2G to 5G. His current research interests include antenna techniques, radio channel measurements and modeling, and deployment options for 5G including higher frequencies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden