5G networks will soon be built around the world on both low / mid frequency bands and mmWave frequencies (high band). Advanced Antenna Systems (AAS) is a family of product solutions which are expected to provide substantial performance benefits and therefore to be a significant part of the future 5G networks.

Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G Network Deployments: Bridging the Gap between Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive understanding of the whole field of AAS and how it can be deployed in 5G mobile networks. It gives a thorough understanding of the basic technology components, the state-of-the-art multi-antenna solutions, what support 3GPP has standardized and the reasons for the choices made, as well as how AAS performs in a field environment and how it can be used in network deployments.

This book is ideal for R&D engineers, university researchers and graduate students who want a concise and practical reference on AAS technology and its deployment in 5G networks.