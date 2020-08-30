COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advanced and Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755412

Advanced and Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 47-3

1st Edition

Editors: William C. Huang Ezequiel Becher
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755412
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The guest editors, Dr. William Huang and Dr. Ezequiel Becher, have assembled a state-of-the art issue devoted to Advanced and Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). They have secured expert authors to contribute clinical reviews on the important topics involving treating and managing patients with RCC. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Imaging for Metastatic RCC; Adjuvant Therapy for Localized High Risk RCC; Current Standards for Therapeutic Sequencing for Advanced RCC; Role of Lymphadenectomy in patients with advanced RCC; Cytoreductive Nephrectomy in the Era of TKI/IO - Who, When and Why; Minimally Invasive Surgery for Patients with Locally Advanced and Metastatic Disease RCC; Evolving Role of Urologists in the Management of Advanced RCC; Neoadjuvant Therapy for Locally Advanced RCC; Epidemiology and Risk Assessment/Biomarkers for Patients with Advanced RCC; Radiation Therapy for Patients with Metastatic RCC; Evolving Role of Metastatectomy for Patients with Metastatic RCC; and Management of Non-Clear Cell Metastatic RCC. Readers will come away with the information they need to treat and manage patients and to improve outcomes.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
30th August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323755412

About the Editors

William C. Huang

Affiliations and Expertise

Tisch Hospital, New York Langone Medical Center,

Ezequiel Becher

Affiliations and Expertise

NYU Langone Health, New York,

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.