Advanced and Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 47-3
1st Edition
Description
The guest editors, Dr. William Huang and Dr. Ezequiel Becher, have assembled a state-of-the art issue devoted to Advanced and Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). They have secured expert authors to contribute clinical reviews on the important topics involving treating and managing patients with RCC. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Imaging for Metastatic RCC; Adjuvant Therapy for Localized High Risk RCC; Current Standards for Therapeutic Sequencing for Advanced RCC; Role of Lymphadenectomy in patients with advanced RCC; Cytoreductive Nephrectomy in the Era of TKI/IO - Who, When and Why; Minimally Invasive Surgery for Patients with Locally Advanced and Metastatic Disease RCC; Evolving Role of Urologists in the Management of Advanced RCC; Neoadjuvant Therapy for Locally Advanced RCC; Epidemiology and Risk Assessment/Biomarkers for Patients with Advanced RCC; Radiation Therapy for Patients with Metastatic RCC; Evolving Role of Metastatectomy for Patients with Metastatic RCC; and Management of Non-Clear Cell Metastatic RCC. Readers will come away with the information they need to treat and manage patients and to improve outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 30th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323755412
About the Editors
William C. Huang
Affiliations and Expertise
Tisch Hospital, New York Langone Medical Center,
Ezequiel Becher
Affiliations and Expertise
NYU Langone Health, New York,
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.