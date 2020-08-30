Advanced and Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 47-3

The guest editors, Dr. William Huang and Dr. Ezequiel Becher, have assembled a state-of-the art issue devoted to Advanced and Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). They have secured expert authors to contribute clinical reviews on the important topics involving treating and managing patients with RCC. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Imaging for Metastatic RCC; Adjuvant Therapy for Localized High Risk RCC; Current Standards for Therapeutic Sequencing for Advanced RCC; Role of Lymphadenectomy in patients with advanced RCC; Cytoreductive Nephrectomy in the Era of TKI/IO - Who, When and Why; Minimally Invasive Surgery for Patients with Locally Advanced and Metastatic Disease RCC; Evolving Role of Urologists in the Management of Advanced RCC; Neoadjuvant Therapy for Locally Advanced RCC; Epidemiology and Risk Assessment/Biomarkers for Patients with Advanced RCC; Radiation Therapy for Patients with Metastatic RCC; Evolving Role of Metastatectomy for Patients with Metastatic RCC; and Management of Non-Clear Cell Metastatic RCC. Readers will come away with the information they need to treat and manage patients and to improve outcomes.