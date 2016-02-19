Advanced Analytical Techniques
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 17
Editors: Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220949
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1989
Page Count: 282
Description
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XVII: Advanced Analytical Techniques covers analytical techniques of great importance to the pesticide analyst. The book discusses sampling techniques, universal extraction, cleanup methods, and cleanup by sweep co-distillation. The text also describes determinations by GC/FT-IR and GC/MS, computer evaluation of GC data, and immunoassay techniques for pesticide analysis. Toxicologists and people involved in pesticide analysis will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Sampling Techniques for Pesticide Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Sampling Theory
III. Air Sampling for Pesticides
IV. Food and Crop Sampling
V. Soil Sampling
VI. Water Sampling
VII. Miscellaneous Sampling
References
2. Universal Extraction and Cleanup Methods
I. Introduction
II. Universal Extraction Methods
III. Universal Cleanup Methods
IV. Internal Lab Control
References
3. Sweep Codistillation: Recent Developments and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Equipment
III. Volatility Studies BO
IV. Pesticide Separation from Animal Fats
V. Pesticide Separation from Plant Material
VI. Miscellaneous Applications
VII. Interlaboratory Studies
VIII. New Developments
IX. Conclusions
References
4. Pesticide Determination by GC/FT-ÏR Spectrometry
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Design
III. Advantages
IV. Applications
V. Residue Analysis
VI. Other FT-IR Interfaces
VII. Computer Methods of Analysis
VIII. Other Vibrational Techniques
References
5. Application of Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry to the Determination of Pesticides
I. Introduction
II. LC-MS Interfaces
III. Application of Case Histories
IV. Summary
References
6. Application of Computers for the Evaluation of Gas Chromatographic Data
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation
III. Working with the Chromatography System
IV. Software for Pesticide Residue Analysis
V. Conclusion
VI. Appendix: Glossary of Terms
References
7. Immunoassay Techniques for Pesticide Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Immunoassay Terminology
III. Steps in Immunoassay Development
IV. Benefits and Disadvantages of Monoclonal Antibodies
V. Applications of Pesticide Immunoassays
VI. Applying Immunoassays to Residue Analysis
VII. Implementation of Immunoassay Technology
VIII. Future Applications of Immunoassay Technology
IX. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220949
About the Editor
Joseph Sherma
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.