Advanced Analytical Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127843179, 9781483220949

Advanced Analytical Techniques

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 17

Editors: Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220949
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1989
Page Count: 282
Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XVII: Advanced Analytical Techniques covers analytical techniques of great importance to the pesticide analyst. The book discusses sampling techniques, universal extraction, cleanup methods, and cleanup by sweep co-distillation. The text also describes determinations by GC/FT-IR and GC/MS, computer evaluation of GC data, and immunoassay techniques for pesticide analysis. Toxicologists and people involved in pesticide analysis will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Sampling Techniques for Pesticide Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Sampling Theory

III. Air Sampling for Pesticides

IV. Food and Crop Sampling

V. Soil Sampling

VI. Water Sampling

VII. Miscellaneous Sampling

References

2. Universal Extraction and Cleanup Methods

I. Introduction

II. Universal Extraction Methods

III. Universal Cleanup Methods

IV. Internal Lab Control

References

3. Sweep Codistillation: Recent Developments and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Equipment

III. Volatility Studies BO

IV. Pesticide Separation from Animal Fats

V. Pesticide Separation from Plant Material

VI. Miscellaneous Applications

VII. Interlaboratory Studies

VIII. New Developments

IX. Conclusions

References

4. Pesticide Determination by GC/FT-ÏR Spectrometry

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Design

III. Advantages

IV. Applications

V. Residue Analysis

VI. Other FT-IR Interfaces

VII. Computer Methods of Analysis

VIII. Other Vibrational Techniques

References

5. Application of Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry to the Determination of Pesticides

I. Introduction

II. LC-MS Interfaces

III. Application of Case Histories

IV. Summary

References

6. Application of Computers for the Evaluation of Gas Chromatographic Data

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation

III. Working with the Chromatography System

IV. Software for Pesticide Residue Analysis

V. Conclusion

VI. Appendix: Glossary of Terms

References

7. Immunoassay Techniques for Pesticide Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Immunoassay Terminology

III. Steps in Immunoassay Development

IV. Benefits and Disadvantages of Monoclonal Antibodies

V. Applications of Pesticide Immunoassays

VI. Applying Immunoassays to Residue Analysis

VII. Implementation of Immunoassay Technology

VIII. Future Applications of Immunoassay Technology

IX. Conclusion

References

Index

